On Loose Women today, Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha were involved in a fiery clash.

The duo butted heads during a heated debate over Prince Harry’s recent interview on the Today show.

Loose Women today

Nadia and Denise certainly didn’t see eye to eye on Loose Women this afternoon.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 20), a new interview with Prince Harry dropped.

In it, Harry made a number of interesting comments, including one about wanting to “protect” the Queen. He also said that he wants to make sure that she’s “got the right people around her.”

Nadia kicked off the discussion about Harry’s interview by saying that despite being fond of the Prince, his remark has crossed “all sorts of lines”.

“Today’s the Queen’s birthday and everybody’s going to be talking about ‘what did he mean?’,” she said.

Denise and Nadia clash

Nadia then went on to speculate whether Harry had made the comment without thinking, or whether it was “purposeful”, knowing it would be “picked over”.

“If it was purposeful, I don’t think that was fair to his nan,” she said. “As he said, this was a private tea. And then to suggest to all the other people who love his nan that none of them could protect her, and none of them could look after her…”

“I would be really put out by it,” she said.

However, Denise disagreed with Nadia “completely”. She said that it wasn’t “disingenuous” of Harry to talk about the Queen.

“The fact is he said, ‘We have a laugh and we love each other.’ That is for none of us to dispute. That’s what his relationship with the Queen is,” she said. She then said that his comment about protecting the Queen was “loaded”.

It was at this point that the shouting started.

Nadia then questioned Denise, asking: “‘But why? Why would you give a loaded comment if you don’t like people commenting on what you comment on?”

However, Denise hit back: “He doesn’t care about people commenting!”

“He does!” Nadia shouted back. “They say all the time ‘leave us alone’!”

“They don’t. The press are the most vitriolic I have ever, ever known about anybody about Prince Harry and Meghan,” Denise said. “They’ve lessened on Meghan a little bit now, it’s mostly on Prince Harry.”

“But do you think that might be because he’s made a few mistakes?” Nadia asked.

Charlene White then brought the tension back down as she gave her opinion on the interview.

