‘Rude’ Carol McGiffin under fire for ‘ridiculous’ comments to Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Utterly uncalled for’

Carol McGiffin has come under fire for “ridiculous” comments she made to Nicola Sturgeon on Loose Women today (Wednesday, April 20).

The Scottish first minister appeared on the show today and was soon involved in a heated debate with Carol that left viewers fuming.

The Scottish First Minister appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Sturgeon on Loose Women today

Ms Sturgeon was a guest on Loose Women today. She joined the panel to discuss Boris Johnson‘s recent apology for breaking lockdown rules.

She also discussed her own rule-breaking too. Over the weekend, Sturgeon was spotted in a barbershop without a mask on. In Scotland, it is still mandatory to wear a mask in shops.

Read more: Carol McGiffin under fire for clash with Loose Women co-star: ‘About time she was replaced’

When asked about the PM’s apology, she said: “With Boris it’s the serial breaches at a time when the rest of the country was in very, very strict lockdown.”

She then went on to say that there needs to be consequences for the PM’s actions, especially after he “wasn’t honest” in the House of Commons.

“But what’s the difference between your misdemeanour or breaking your rules and your laws than Boris breaking his rules and his laws?” Carol then asked.

The 62-year-old didn’t hold back (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin and Nicola Sturgeon clash

Carol then continued, saying: “He has actually stood up in Parliament and made a big apology, I mean, you’ve made an apology, sort of, and you’re claiming it was a mistake.”

Sturgeon was quick to respond, saying: “It’s not sort of… I’m sorry. See, I think it’s a fair question Carol to ask what’s the difference.”

The Scottish First Minister then went on to explain what actually happened. She then said: “Let me be clear, I think it is right that I get a harder time for that than the average person.”

“But is that the same as having, I think, six parties at the strictest part of lockdown and then not telling the truth to Parliament?” she asked. “I don’t think these things are equivalent.”

Viewers slammed Carol (Credit: ITV)

Carol then asked Sturgeon if she was going to offer her resignation. She said no, before once more apologising for her mistake.

“I suspect you and I are gonna have to agree to disagree on a lot of the right and wrongs of what we did in response to the pandemic…” she said to Carol. “Probably,” the 62-year-old replied.

If Carol was expecting viewers to side with her, she was sorely disappointed. Plenty slammed her on Twitter.

“Wow Nicola Sturgeon has come across so well and gone up in my estimations…Carol has definitely gone way down…. no need to be so rude,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

“Carol McGiffin was petty, rude, childish and unprofessional towards Nicola Sturgeon. When will you finally get rid of her, she’s vile,” another said.

“Whats carol talking about. How can you compare numerous parties to a 10 sec forgetting to replace a mask! Ridiculous,” a third wrote.

Another said the comments were “utterly uncalled for”.

However, one said: “#LooseWomen well done Carol!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.