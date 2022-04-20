A new interview with Prince Harry aired today, and it’s full of talking points.

Here’s a round-up of everything that the Duke of Sussex had to say while speaking to the Today show in the US.

The Duke of Sussex opened up in the interview with Today (Credit: Today / YouTube)

Prince Harry interview: Life with children

Prince Harry recently recorded an interview with the Today show in the US, and it dropped earlier today. The interview kicked off with the Duke of Sussex discussing the Invictus Games.

Soon enough, the conversation turned to Harry himself. At one point, Harry was asked what a random Wednesday is like for him.

“It revolves around the kids, as much as humanely possible,” he said.

“This whole working from home stuff, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be,” he continued. “It’s really hard when your kids and you are in the same place.”

“It’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap,” he said.

On Archie

Prince Harry was then asked about whether Archie has Harry’s “cheeky thing”.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “Look, I’ll always try and keep that.”

“I think the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive,” he added.

He then went on to say that his mantra is to try and make the world a better place of his children.

He later said that Archie is in the “why” stage, and is constantly asking questions.

Harry recently met with the Queen (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry discusses meeting with the Queen

The Duke of Sussex was then asked about his recent meeting with the Queen.

“It was great, it was really nice to see her,” he said. “To be able to see her with some element of privacy was nice.”

He then went on to say that the Queen had been “on great form” during their meeting.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me,” he said. “I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

He also said that he had made the Queen laugh while he and Meghan had tea with her.

‘Home for me is in the States’

Harry then went on to say that “for the time being”, home for him is in the US.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he said.

“And we’ve got such a great community up in Santa Barbara,” he continued.

When asked if it was weird for him to say the US feels like home, he said no.

“But I’m sure it’ll become a thing,” she said with a shrug.

Prince Harry spoke about life in the US on the show (Credit: Today / YouTube)

Prince Harry interview: Will the Queen meet Archie and Lilibet?

The Duke of Sussex then went on to say that the best thing about the Queen is her “sense of humour”.

“We have a really special relationship,” he said. “We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

He then said that she’s probably bored of birthdays now she’s 96. However, he doesn’t think she’ll be bored with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

When asked if he thinks he’ll go to the Jubilee, he said: “I don’t know yet.” He then went on to say that security is an issue.

“This is what I’m trying to do – trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her,” he said.

Harry on family ‘back home’

Later in the interview, Harry was asked if he missed his family back in the UK.

He said yes, however, when asked if he missed Prince Charles and Prince William, Harry seemed to skirt around the question.

“Look, for me, at the moment, I’m here, focussed on these guys [the Invictus competitors] and these families,” he said.

However, he did say that he missed his children when he was away from them.

Harry spoke about starting a new life with Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

On starting over

When asked about his new life in the US, with Meghan, Harry said that his focus was the same as it was before.

“This was a life that she signed up for,” he said. “And we were committed to doing it together, as a couple, forever.

“Because of the circumstances, we’ve now moved that life of service to the States and we’ll continue doing what we were doing before.”

He continued, saying, “In that regard, nothing has changed for us.”

Harry makes Princess Diana confession

Prince Harry was then asked whether he’ll talk about his late mother Princess Diana to Archie.

“Very much so,” he said. “I won’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana.”

He then went on to say that they have a “couple of photos” up in the house of the late Princess.

Harry then said that the feeling of his mother’s presence is “constant”.

“It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before,” he continued. “It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother, and now she’s very much helping me.”

He conclued, saying: “I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now.”

“She’s watching over us,” he added.