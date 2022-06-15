Coleen Nolan looking serious during Loose Women debate today
TV

Loose Women viewers complain as Coleen Nolan seeks help from co-stars

It was branded 'embarrassing'

By Entertainment Daily

Loose Women fans were all making the same complaint today (June 15) after Coleen Nolan asked the panel for advice on her outfit.

Coleen, 57, decided to ask for advice on which outfit she should wear to her son Shane Jr’s wedding, who she shares with ex Shane Richie.

Speaking about one of the outfits, she said: “It’s really comfortable as well, which is nice. With the right underwear holding my bits in. I feel really nice in it. I feel like the mother of the groom.”

But viewers were left feeling disgruntled with the segment.

Coleen asked the Loose Women for outfit advice today
Coleen asked the Loose Women for outfit advice today (Credit: ITV

Fans have their say on Loose Women today

One tweeted: “Why are we watching Coleen Nolan showing us her mother-of-the-groom outfits? Who cares?”

Another wrote: “She won’t be wearing that to the wedding. What a crock of [bleep].”

A third said: “Good god, get a grip. No one cares what you wear Coleen, especially the bride, it’s her day and the groom’s of course.”

‘It really suits you Coleen!’

Other viewers offered their opinion on the outfits, though, with some saying Coleen looked gorgeous in the navy and white outfit the panel selected.

It’s stunning on, it really suits you Coleen.

“That outfit is lovely. It’s definitely the right one,” said one fan of the show.

“It’s stunning on, it really suits you Coleen,” they added.

“Coleen looks fab!” another declared.

Coleen Nolan called ‘bitter and twisted’

Yesterday, Coleen was branded “bitter and twisted” in a jibe by panellist Janet Street Porter.

The women were discussing family relationships. Janet opened up, saying: “When my mum died, I was close to my auntie.

“But when my auntie died recently, I made the decision to work harder on my relationships with my two cousins, her two sons.”

Janet Street-Porter laughing on Loose Women today
Janet Street Porter joked that Coleen was ‘bitter and twisted’ (Credit: ITV)

She added: “It’s too easy in families to go, I live here and you live there, it’s too hard to visit.

“So I said: ‘Come and stay with me.’ I decided to make the effort, because you have to, otherwise your family just drifts away.”

Janet said her cousins will be visiting her in July, to which Coleen replied: “I bet they don’t last until the end of July.”

The Loose Women fell about laughing at the joke, to which Janet responded: “I’d like to say if either of my cousins are watching, don’t take any notice of Coleen. She’s bitter and twisted.”

