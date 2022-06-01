On Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan showed off her new look – and viewers’ jaws collectively dropped.

The 57-year-old rocked a new hairstyle on the show today, and viewers were pretty divided.

Coleen showed off a new look on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women today

Today’s show saw long-running panellist Coleen show off a new look.

The star wore her hair in a ponytail today in a style that some viewers thought was very reminiscent of Ariana Grande.

Coleen said that she had taken inspiration for the high ponytail hairstyle from Helen Mirren.

The 76-year-old rocked a similar hairstyle on the Cannes red carpet over the weekend.

However, viewers were stunned over Coleen’s hairdo after seeing her on the show today.

Coleen’s new look divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan hair

Plenty of Loose Women’s viewers took to Twitter during the show to air their thoughts on Coleen’s new look.

Many appeared taken aback over the look.

“Loving the hair Coleen and love it when you are on, always makes my day,” one viewer said.

In addition, another wrote: “OMG Coleen’s hair.”

Another said: “@loosewomen loving @NolanColeen hair today.”

Brenda revealed some poignant plans yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards’ tattoo plans

Coleen’s new look comes the day after her fellow panellist, Brenda Edwards, revealed some poignant plans she has.

Brenda revealed yesterday that she plans to get a tattoo in memory of her late son, Jamal Edwards.

Jamal passed away suddenly back in February, aged 31.

During yesterday’s show, Brenda revealed that her daughter, Tanisha, had had a tattoo paying tribute to Jamal.

“She recently just did one… a Virgo, which was Jam’s birth sign and his name,” Brenda said.

“And we’re going to get a butterfly done for him, so I am going to do it,” she continued. “I am going to tackle it.”

