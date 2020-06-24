Loose Women stars issue plea to Boris Johnson to open salons to ‘save divorces’

Some of the presenters at Loose Women have urged Boris Johnson to open beauty salons.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced the hospitality industry in England will reopen on July 4, including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers.

However, beauty salons, massage parlours and some other businesses will remain closed.

Saira Khan urged Boris Johnson to open beauty salons on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

This is because they tend to be more intimate and face-to-face.

What did the loose ladies say?

Speaking on Loose Women, Saira Khan said: "I am so annoyed about this and this is so obvious that this policy has been created by a man who doesn't go to a beauty salon, who doesn't get a manicure and a pedicure.

"I am growing the Amazon Rainforest on my body.

"I swear if I don't go into a beauty salon, my husband is going to kick me out."

Saira said she's "growing the Amazon Rainforest" on her body (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "He's going to be fed up of seeing my moustache and beard.

"I need half a leg wax, I need a bikini wax, I need my underarms waxed, I need a manicure and a pedicure."

Linda Robson said: "I need a cheese grater on my feet because there's so much hard skin on there!"

Saira said: "We need to make a plea. Dear Prime Minister, please open the salons, women need it.

"If you don't want a high divorce rate in this country after lockdown, open the salons."

Coleen Nolan added: "I think it's really weird that the two things that are definitely going to open are pubs and the Premier League, the Premier League is back."

Linda said she needs a "cheese grater on my feet " because of the hard skin (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Saira said: "Exactly, what does that say?"

She added: "It's just a travesty, it really is. I think it's wrong! It's not fair for those women [who own salons] they need their money.

"A lot of these people are self-employed and they need to get back on their feet as do we."

