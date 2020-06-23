Full list of all businesses allowed to open on July 4 as Government scraps two-metre rule

Boris Johnson has scrapped the two-metre social distancing rule from July.

The prime minister has confirmed there will be a further easing of the lockdown rules next month.

Mr Johnson is in the House of Commons today (June 23) to reveal plans to begin reopening society further.

He's setting out plans to allow pubs, restaurants, libraries and hairdressers to begin reopening from July 4.

Boris said: "We can change the two-metre social distancing rule from the 4th of July.

"Where it is possible to keep two-metres apart people should, where it is not, we advise people should keep a distance of one metre plus."

In his address, the PM said that the government believes there is no risk of a second spike of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two households can now meet indoors and even stay overnight as long as they maintain social distancing.

He said: "From July 4, provided that no more than two households stay together, people will be free to stay overnight in self-contained accommodation...

"...including hotels and bed and breakfasts, as well as camp sites, as long as shared facilities are kept clean.

"I can tell the House that we will also reopen restaurants and pubs.

"All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact.

"We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers as happens in other countries and we will work with the sector to make this manageable."

What else can reopen from next month?

Meanwhile, places of worship, libraries, community centres and bingo halls can also reopen.

Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks can also begin to reopen as well as amusement arcades and outdoor skating rinks.

Other indoor leisure centres can also reopen as well as social clubs, model villages and indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms and wildlife centres.

What businesses will remain closed?

However, indoor gyms, soft play areas and nightclubs will remain closed.

Casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks, spas, nail bars and beauty salons will have to stay closed.

In conclusion, massage, tattoo and piercing parlours as well as swimming pools and water parks have to remain closed.

