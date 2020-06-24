Holly and Phil clarify Alice Beer’s lockdown comments after This Morning viewers complain

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have clarified comments Alice Beer made about the new lockdown rules on This Morning.

Viewers slammed Alice for claiming people in England could travel to their holiday homes in Wales and Scotland from July 4.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced the hospitality industry in England will reopen on July 4, including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers.

The prime minister also said the two-metre social distancing rule can be lowered to one metre.

This Morning fans accused Alice Beer of sharing "incorrect" information about the new lockdown rules (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be allowed from July 4.

Consumer expert Alice appeared on Wednesday's This Morning to break down and clarify the new rules.

At one point, she was asked about the travel restrictions and how England differs from Scotland and Wales.

What did she say?

Host Phillip Schofield asked: "If you're talking about Wales or Scotland, we're talking about hotels and self-catering starting to open.

Alice broke down and clarified the rules (Credit: ITV)

"So can you go from your house to a cottage in Wales?"

Alice replied: "Yes you can. You can go to your second home. This is all from July the 4th in England.

"Of course, it's going to be difficult.

You can go to your second home. This is all from July the 4th in England.

"If you're introducing people from outside and I'm sure the people of Wales and Devon, where people are now allowed to go and stay in holiday cottages, they're going to be anxious.

"I just hope the people of England who want to have their holidays are sensitive to the people in the South West or Wales who are having to tread a very different path."

Alice said people in England can travel to their holiday homes in Wales or Scotland (Credit: ITV)

She added: "But I'm sure those local councils will regulate."

Following criticism from viewers, Holly and Phil clarified her comments after an advert break.

Holly said: "We just wanted to clarify something Alice Beer said earlier."

Phil: "She advised that we'd be able to travel to Wales on holiday from July 4th, but it's worth noting that Wales still has some different lockdown restrictions in place."

Holly: "The Welsh government is hoping to get tourism up and running as soon as possible in July, but the exact date is yet to be confirmed."

Viewers watching weren't impressed with Alice's comments.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "You have given the wrong information today.

"You cannot travel to Wales from 4th July. We are not open to tourists until 13th July.

"People who travel here will be break the law until 13th July."

Another tweeted: "@_alicebeer incorrect about crossing the border to Wales to visit holiday home.

"Our stay local 5 mile rule is not due for review until July 6th. So unless your holiday pad is 5 miles from border you need to wait for the next update."

A third added: "#ThisMorning must clarify @_alicebeer's staggering inaccuracies if you live in England you cannot travel to Wales/Scotland for a holiday on the 4th July.

"Utterly utterly irresponsible piece putting lives at risk and rural communities under pressure. 4th July is England only!"

