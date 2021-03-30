Loose Women star Coleen Nolan hints at ‘diva’ colleagues ‘who aren’t very nice’

Loose Women host Coleen Nolan has revealed what it’s really like to work with her fellow co-stars.

The 56-year-old became a regular panellist on the ITV programme back in 2000.

But while it may appear that Coleen is friendly with her colleagues, she hinted some aren’t as “nice” as they seem.

What did Coleen Nolan say about her Loose Women co-stars?

However, the majority of her co-stars are “fabulous”.

Speaking to Woman’s Own, Coleen explained: “I cannot say names because I’d be taken to court, the vast majority are fabulous.

They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment.

“There’s the odd one who yes, on screen, comes across as lovely and the girl-or-boy-next-door and all that, but actually behind the scenes aren’t very nice.”

In addition, she shared: “They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment.”

Coleen previously took a break from the panel show from 2011 to 2013.

Over the years, she has presented with the likes of Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon and Denise Welch.

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Coleen Nolan opens up to Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Coleen gave a raw and emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

During the final episode of the series, the presenter opened up about her sisters’ cancer struggles.

She also reflected on the violence she and her sisters experienced at the hands of their alcoholic father, as well as revealing a near-miss with sick paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Speaking about her mum’s Alzheimer’s battle, Coleen said: “We used to go and visit her every single day and I used to dread it, I’ll be honest. She hadn’t spoken to us, hadn’t recognised, but sometimes she had a glimmer.

“And I lay on the bed with her one time, and I just lay down on the bed and she just looked at me and opened her eyes and she went, ‘I love you’ and then she was gone again.”

At the time, viewers praised Coleen for opening up.

