Coleen Nolan new boyfriend: Star worries she’s ‘too old’ for beau

By Laura Hannam

Coleen Nolan says she is worried she is ‘too old’ for her new boyfriend.

The Loose Women star and singer, 55, is dating a new mystery man, who is 47.

Coleen says she met him on a dating app, but his identify remains tightly under wraps.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant aired her concerns.

Coleen Nolan has a new boyfriend! (Credit: ITV)

Coleen met her new man last year

She said: “I have moments of worrying I’m a bit too old for him.

“He’s divorced with children, as am I, so we have a lot in common.”

Before letting on: “I suppose my insecurity with dating someone a lot younger would be that he’d get to a point where he thought I was too old for him or that I’d start to feel old because I was with someone so much younger.”

Coleen split from her second husband Ray Fensome, in 2017.

coleen nolan on loose women
Coleen revealed she had a new man in her life on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

She’s been married twice before

Married for eleven years, she’s believed to have been single up until this new fella.

Prior to Ray she was married to actor Shane Richie, and they share two sons.

Coleen says dating during lockdown has been tough, but she wants to make it work.

She revealed her secret boyfriend back in December, leaving the Loose Women panel stunned.

Speaking on the ITV panel show, she said: “I have met someone lovely and it’s all going really, really lovely. And that’s all I’m saying at this moment. No none of you know him.”

Coleen went on four dating sites in her quest for new love (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

The Loose Women insists this is more than just a fling

And she insisted the romance was much more than just a Christmas fling.

An embarrassed Coleen explained: “Stop it! I’m not telling you girls anything ever again. It’s not a Christmas fumble!”

Back in September she told the ladies of Loose Women that she’d signed up for four dating sites.

And also shared her fear of being ‘catfished’ by an online dating scammer.

She said at the time: “It’s really difficult, I put this picture on because I have put other pictures on where I’ve got full makeup on.

“But I thought, actually, they’d better know me from the start. But here’s my issue – how do I know it’s the real them?”

However, her fellow panelists reassured her that online dating is the way to go.

Janet Street-Porter argued: “I don’t know why you are embarrassed.

“Most of my friends met their partners online, that’s the modern way to do it.

“And since lockdown, people are even more nervous about meeting people, and it is the only way forward, you’ve just got to get your head around it Coleen.”

