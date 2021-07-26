Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has divided viewers after mocking Chloe Burrows’ accent.

The presenter appeared on the ITV programme earlier today (July 26), where the panel discussed last night’s Love Island episode.

But as the topic of Chloe and Hugo Hammond’s awkward chat came up, Nadia took the opportunity to impersonate the marketing executive.

Nadia Sawalha poked fun at Love Island star Chloe Burrows on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Nadia Sawalha say?

Nadia, 56, starred on the Loose Women panel alongside Charlene White, Judi Love and Jane Moore.

Following a clip of Chloe friend-zoning Hugo on the ITV2 dating series last night, the star began to mock her voice.

Nadia began to mumble and slur her words, before finishing on: “We’re just going to be friends and not romantic.”

Read more: Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha divides viewers with ‘negligent’ pingdemic comments

Judi then went on to say: “Reallyyyy,” in a drawn out tone.

Nadia added: “Oh no, she’s the most wonderful character. I absolutely adore her.

“I love that you can never understand anything she says! But in the few words that you could pick up, she did that in the kindest way.”

Nadia impersonated the Love Island star (Credit: ITV2)

How did Loose Women viewers react?

However, the impression divided viewers at home.

Following the moment, some called out Nadia for mocking the 25-year-old Islander.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “No Nadia she isn’t a character, she is a real person. She shouldn’t be having the [bleep] taken out of her because the way she speaks. Not nice.”

She’s such a hypocrite

Another raged: “It absolutely riles me that Nadia takes the [bleep] out of the women on Love Island. I don’t watch it, but she’s such a hypocrite because she harps on about being kind & how fragile mental health is.”

A third added: “You can talk Nadia you never finish your words don’t know what you are saying half the time.”

Meanwhile, another saw the funny side to Nadia’s impersonation.

You can talk Nadia you never finish your words don’t know what you are saying half the time #LooseWomen — liz (@lliss19) July 26, 2021

They shared: “Nadia got Chloe’s voice spot on. That’s exactly what she sounds like #LooseWomen.”

The criticism comes days after Nadia angered viewers during a Loose Women debate about the pingdemic.

Speaking about the recent headlines, she said: “A lot of people I know have deleted the [NHS Test and Trace] app because they don’t want to be pinged when they’re not ill and not going into work and lose money.”

Read more: Loose Women star Linda Robson admits marriage to husband ‘nearly ended’ over addiction

The TV star also added that she knows some parents who have taken their kids out of school early to avoid being pinged.

However, some claimed her comments were “negligent”.

At the time, one tweeted: “Very sensible Nadia Sawalha on #LooseWomen stating you should delete the NHS app to stop getting pinged!!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.