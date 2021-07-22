Loose Women star Linda Robson has admitted her 13-year marriage nearly fell apart, after she became addicted to social media.

The 63-year-old ITV panellist is currently married to husband Mark Dunford.

However, Linda admitted their relationship came under strain after becoming obsessed with her phone.

Loose Women: What did Linda Robson say?

During today’s Loose Women, the panel went on to discuss the harmful effects of social media.

Linda shared: “It is really addictive. I was addicted to social media, do you remember?”

Nadia Sawalha responded: “You were the worst!”

I wouldn’t go anywhere without my phone

Linda went on: “I wouldn’t go anywhere without my phone. I’d wake up in the middle of the night and be looking at social media.

“I mean, it nearly ended my marriage because we’d be sitting watching a film and I’d be on my phone.

“He [would] be like, ‘Are you going to watch with me or not?’ and then he’d go out.”

Linda also revealed she decided to take a break from her phone after battling a tough year.

The ITV star continued: “I came off all social media and put my phone down for a year, cos I’d had a really tough year that year.

“When they said to me, the family, ‘Well you’re gonna have to get your phone back now cos you’re going back to work, and you need to get emails and everything’.

“It made me really anxious because I thought, ‘Oh no, here it goes’ because I thought I was gonna get addicted to the phone, addicted to social media, and most of the family are as well.”

Linda admitted she now allows her daughter, Bobbie, to take over her social media.

Linda’s personal struggles

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Linda has shared her personal issues on Loose Women.

Last year, she broke down as she admitted that she had been battling anxiety, depression and OCD.

At the time, Linda had just returned from an 18-month break from the show.

She said: “I came off the wine, and upped tablets to sleep, so I went to see someone and they gave me something else – and I won’t name it – but it gave me bad anxiety and depression, and my OCD kicked into overdrive.

“I was like a mad woman cleaning every day. At one point I was having four baths a day, I was washing my bedding every day.

“People joke when they hear someone talking about OCD, but it’s not actually a joke, it took over my life.”

