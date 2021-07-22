Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been labelled “negligent” by some viewers as during a debate about the pingdemic.

Sitting in the host’s chair today (July 22) on Loose Women, things soon turned to how supermarkets were coping with apparent item shortages.

Nadia said she knew people who had deleted the app (Credit: ITV)

What did Nadia say on Loose Women today?

The panel – today hosted by Nadia – discussed the current pingdemic and pictures that appeared in the newspapers showing empty shelves in supermarkets.

Panellist Jane Moore explained that due to the large amount of delivery drivers now in self-isolation, gaps were beginning to appear on shelves.

Read more: Loose Women star Linda Robson admits marriage to husband ‘nearly ended’ over addiction

“A lot of people I know have deleted the [NHS Test and Trace] app because they don’t want to be pinged when they’re not ill and not going into work and lose money,” Nadia said.

She also added that she knows some parents who have taken their kids out of school early to avoid being pinged.

Very sensible Nadia Sawahla on #LooseWomen stating you should delete the nhs app to stop getting pinged!! What negligence!🤬 — Lesley Mfon (@LESLEYLONDON) July 22, 2021

Nadia do be quiet, and you all need to stop scare mongering, it’s going to case panic buying! #LooseWomen — Louise (@loulous2019) July 22, 2021

How did fans react?

During the debate, which saw the panellists conclude that changes needed to be made to the app, viewers got in touch to air their views.

One said: “Very sensible Nadia Sawalha on #LooseWomen stating you should delete the nhs app to stop getting pinged!!

“What negligence!”

Another said: “Can’t tolerate Nadia today #LooseWomen.”

In reference to talking about the supposed panic buying and shortages, another viewer said: “Nadia do be quiet.”

“And you all need to stop scaremongering, it’s going to [cause] panic buying!”

The panel wants to see change to the app (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers agreed with Nadia and the panel.

“The app is useless. I deleted mine ages ago #LooseWomen,” one viewer said.

The Loose Women never shy away from COVID debate

The Loose Women are no strangers to discussing the pandemic, with segments often ending up in fiery debates.

Last month Denise Welch clashed with Gloria Hunniford over COVID rules.

Denise stated that restrictions should end because she was unable to accompany her father to hospital in an ambulance.

Read more: Loose Women: Denise Welch and Gloria Hunniford clash in heated debate over COVID rules

Gloria responded, but as Denise interrupted, she said: “Hang on a second, Denise.

“But I just feel like the NHS has done everything they possibly can. I think they have been amazing.”