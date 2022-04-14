Loose Women star Linda Robson was defended by co-host Sunetra Sarker on the show today (April 14).

The Loose Women panel were discussing Boris Johnson and the partygate scandal.

Many were appalled by the Government’s apparent double standards and the women were debating whether the Prime Minister should resign.

However, things escalated quickly when Linda and co-star Nadia Sawalha got into a fiery exchange.

Sunetra Sarker defended Linda Robson on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

How did the Loose Women row start?

As they discussed the aftermath of the government’s misdemeanours, Nadia didn’t hold back.

She fumed: “The rest of the world will look at our dishonest government and wonder how we put up with it – it’s just embarrassing.”

Howeve,r Linda defended the Prime Minister, saying: “But he didn’t bring the cake in, he didn’t organise the party..

“They were meeting every day to discuss what was going on in the country anyway.”

Host Kaye Adams then reminded the Birds of the Feather star the police had said Boris had broken the rules.

Linda Robson didn’t agree with her co-star Nadia Sawalha (Credit: ITV)

How did Sunetra Sarker defend Linda Robson?

As the row continued, Sunetra warned the rest of the presenters “not to pile on Linda”.

The former Casualty actress said she understood where the mum-of-three was coming from.

However, Kaye wasn’t having any of it.

The Loose Women’s debate divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

She clapped back, saying: “There are other MPs who have broken the law and have paid the price and lost their jobs.”

“If we think the rule of law is so important globally, then we have to defend it and our leaders have to defend it rigidly.”

But Linda reminded the panel that Boris had been in hospital and had simply made a “mistake”.

What did fans think about the on-screen spat?

The spat divided Loose Women fans,with several of them taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

One said: “Linda is just digging herself a massive hole.”

While another mused: “”[Boris is] not five years old for crying out loud. He should have said ‘no’ when he was ambushed by his cake!

“My son worked day in and day out with nurses and doctors, one of whom died. Did they have a party? No they didn’t.”

Loose Women is on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV and the ITV Hub.

