Coleen Nolan has opened up an encounter with Jimmy Savile during her teenage years on Loose Women.

The presenter, who was part of pop-singing group The Nolan Sisters, met the disgraced star whilst appearing on Top of the Pops.

Sharing the ordeal with her fellow panellists today (April 12), Coleen revealed that her and her sisters were once invited back to Jimmy’s hotel suite.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan met Jimmy Savile at the age of 14 (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan recalls Jimmy Savile encounter

During the show, the panel discussed whether Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story should be removed from Netflix.

The series charts how disgraced Savile came to be revealed as a horrific peadophile and sex abuser, after his death.

Sharing her opinion, Coleen said: “I just didn’t get the whole Jimmy Savile thing. You know I was around at that time as we were doing Top Of The Pops me and my sister.

He was horrible.

“We’d met him a few times and every time we met him we used to be… I hope it’s not Jimmy Savile this time because he was always creepy to me.”

Denise Welch, 63, added: “And he’d tried to get you to go back with him.”

Coleen, 57, responded: “Well yeah, it’s difficult for me to talk about that scenario that I had because it’s nothing when compared with what he did.”

Jimmy was exposed following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise interjected: “No but it could have been Coleen, had you have gone.”

Coleen went on to reveal Jimmy once invited her back to his hotel suite in Blackpool.

She added: “I didn’t (visit him), nothing happened and I just thought, ‘He’s a creep’.

“But he was one of them, he’d take your hand to kiss your hand, but then he’d lick your hand. He was horrible.”

It isn’t the first time Coleen has opened up about the star.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, she shared: “I was 14 there and that same night, he asked me to go to his hotel. He said he had a suite in a hotel and I should go up and see it and he’d look after me.

“As if I’m going to go up there, I wouldn’t do it anyway.

“I’ve got four sisters on the stage that would have beaten the crap out of him.”

Who was Jimmy Savile?

Jimmy was seen as a national treasure until after his death in 2011.

After his death it emerged that he committed hundreds of sexual offences between 1955 and 2009 – mostly against children.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is streaming on Netflix now.

