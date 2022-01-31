Brits demand Boris Johnson resign as Twitter explodes over ‘shameless’ apology

Boris Johnson has apologised to MPs in the House of Commons today (January 31), following the news of the Sue Gray report.

In the findings, Sue Gray blamed a “failure of leadership” for allowing Downing Street parties to take place whilst the country was in lockdown.

Just hours after receiving the report this morning, the Prime Minister has spoken out.

Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons today (Credit: ITV News)

Boris Johnson news

Johnson addressed MPs in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

The PM said: “Firstly, I want to say sorry. Sorry for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled.

“It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules. It is no use saying that people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

I want to say sorry

He continued: “We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices, not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.

“But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn.

“I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”

The Prime Minister addressed MPs (Credit: ITV News)

However, Johnson didn’t just face a grilling from the MPs in the Commons.

Many social media users also shared their anger over his apology.

And it appears they all want the same thing – a resignation!

Twitter explodes over Boris’ apology

On Twitter, one wrote: “The shakeup that #DowningStreet needs is for @BorisJohnson to resign #BorisResign.”

Another added: “Only one thing you can do here @BorisJohnson and that is RESIGN! #ResignBorisJohnson.”

A third fumed: “Utterly, shameless and proves Johnson, has no answers. He is doing what he always has and trying to blag his way out of the hole he has dug.”

Only one thing you can do here @BorisJohnson and that is RESIGN ! #ResignBorisJohnson — Mike P B 💙 (@MikeyPB) January 31, 2022

He has no empathy. That whole front bench is totally out of touch with how their actions affect people. — Jacqui Mc Menamin (@jackmcme) January 31, 2022

Boris Johnson is shameless and laughing at the country. I despair. I can’t believe it. — Dr Yes I Khan (@peechooz) January 31, 2022

@BorisJohnson resign. Just resign get out of No.10 and resign. — Kishan Sodha (@kishywishywoo) January 31, 2022

He has no shame, he has no decency, he has no integrity. He is not worthy to hold the office of Prime Minister — Stef 🇪🇺💙 (@Stefwalter21) January 31, 2022

A fourth shared: “He has no empathy. That whole front bench is totally out of touch with how their actions affect people.”

In addition, a fifth posted: “I do not understand what @BorisJohnson thinks he’s doing here… I mean what is the strategy? What’s the aim? Is he deliberately committing career suicide? Or what else?”

A sixth tweeted: “He has no shame, he has no decency, he has no integrity. He is not worthy to hold the office of Prime Minister.”

Another commented: “Boris Johnson is shameless and laughing at the country. I despair. I can’t believe it.”

Demanding a resignation, one simple declared: “RESIGN @BorisJohnson.”

A second echoed: “@BorisJohnson resign. Just resign get out of No.10 and resign.”

