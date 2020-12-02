Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has torn into Prince Harry after his recent “raindrop” comment.

The outspoken presenter, 73, went on a bizarre rant and got into a war of words with the Prince about… yes, raindrops.

Janet Street-Porter mocks Prince Harry on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Why did Janet Street-Porter have a go at Prince Harry on Loose Women?

Janet began her rain rant after host Andrea McLean told the panel about Harry’s comments.

The erstwhile Duke Of Sussex launched a new documentary streaming service called WaterBear, and said: “Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground.

“What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?”

That was when Janet went off.

Janet was responding to the Prince’s raindrop comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did she say about Prince Harry?

Her colleagues expected Janet to tear into him, but instead, she said: “As someone who loves walking and does a lot of walking in the rain, I’ve got news for you Harry if you’re watching Loose Women in Santa Barbara…

“…There’s not one kind of raindrop.”

And, as her fellow panellists looked on in confusion, she began to list all the different types of rain.

Harry love, have a rethink, issue another bulletin please.

She went on to describe “big fat rain”,”mizzle”, “sideways rain” and “confused rain”.

As if that wasn’t enough, she finished her rant by saying: “So, Harry love, have a rethink, issue another bulletin please.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached out to Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has been happening with the Prince?

Janet’s comments come shortly after it was claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton reached out to Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple were thought to have contacted the pair after Meghan suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine: “I’m told that William and Kate were in touch with Harry and Meghan when this happened in July.

“The whole family has reached out to offer support.”

The report comes amid rumours of a rift between the royal brothers.

