Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage earlier this year and the royal family reportedly reached out to her and Prince Harry.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are believed to have offered support to Meghan and Harry following their devastating news.

The relationship between the two couples allegedly fractured when Harry and Meghan decided to take a step back from royal life.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been strained (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Have Prince William and Kate reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan?

However, after Meghan bravely opened up about suffering a miscarriage in July it’s thought to have moved the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In fact, it’s believed the heartbreaking news could end up bringing them all back together.

Harry has not seen Charles nor William since March.

Meghan and Harry sadly suffered a miscarriage over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A royal expert told OK! Online: “I’m told that William and Kate were in touch with Harry and Meghan when this happened in July. The whole family has reached out to offer support.

“I don’t know if the royal family were aware she was set to go public with this but they would think it was a hugely brave thing to do.”

She added: “I do think a situation like this is what will help heal rifts and bring the family back together. Hard times like this encourage communication.”

Meghan shared her tragic news last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Meghan Markle share her miscarriage with the world?

It is understood that Charles and William lent their support within days of the tragic event.

Buckingham Palace responded to Meghan’s heartbreaking news by releasing a statement. It said: “There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family.”

In Meghan’s heartfelt and emotional essay in The New York Times last month, she said that she felt a sharp pain in her stomach.

She said: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

