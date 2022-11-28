Coleen Nolan makes heartbreaking confession about ‘pushing partner away’ on Loose Women

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan made a heartbreaking confession about “pushing” a partner “away a lot” during today’s episode of the show (November 28).

The 57-year-old TV icon opened up about her past relationships, before becoming emotional.

Coleen joined Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards and Dame Kelly Holmes for today’s episode of the hit daytime programme.

The Loose Women star opened up during today’s episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Coleen Nolan says she ‘pushed an ex away’

During a discussion on if there is ever such a thing as being ‘too in love,’ Coleen opened up about “falling in love really quickly”.

I met someone who loved me probably more than I’ve ever been loved, and I pushed him away a lot

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I love love, love being in love, I fell in love really quickly and then later on in life, the last three of four years, I’ve been single,” she began.

“I’ve always loved them more than they have loved me. I’ve always given too much, I’ve always excused their behaviour.”

The presenter then revealed how recently, that all changed.

“This time round, I met someone who loved me probably more than I’ve ever been loved, and I pushed him away a lot,” Coleen admitted.

Explaining her reasoning, she said: “Because I kept thinking why are you doing that? That’s giving me the ick.”

Coleen then added: “It took me such a long time to learn because I kept going back to types of guys who didn’t love me as much as I loved them. This guy did, it took me a really long time to accept I was worth being loved like that.”

Coleen got emotional as she opened up (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan chokes up on Loose Women

Gushing over the revelation, Coleen’s voice wobbled with emotion as she said: “I opened myself up to it and said he loves me because he thinks I’m worth it.”

Coleen, who was visibly getting emotional, then said: “And it’s been a marvellous experience.”

The studio audience, and her fellow panelists then cheered for Coleen as she composed herself.

I opened myself up to it and he loves me because he thinks I’m worth it.”

The presenter did not clarify whether or not she was talking about a past or current relationship.

Coleen split from Michael earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend

Coleen’s last reported boyfriend was Michael – whom she split from in July this year.

The Loose Women star confirmed she was in a relationship last year and Michael then made an appearance with Coleen on the show in January 2022.

However, a spokesman for Coleen confirmed in July that her relationship with Michael had ended but they “remain friends”.

According to The Sun, Coleen and Michael called time on their relationship in April.

An insider claimed that the spark between the pair had “fizzled out.”

The source told the publication: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.”

