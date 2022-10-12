Coleen Nolan left Loose Women viewers today shocked with a confession.
During the show today, the Loose Women discussed health risks and smoking came up as a topic of conversation.
The panel began to debate the health risks of the habit, and soon the financial burden of such an addiction came up too.
As a smoker, Coleen was then asked how much cash she could save if she gave up smoking for good.
It was then that she made a startling confession.
She said: “It’s very expensive. The cigarettes that I smoke up north – well I smoke them down south as well – to buy a pack up north is £15 a packet.
“To buy them in London it’s £20. I worked it out recently that if I stopped smoking, in a year I’d probably save between £12,000 to £14,000.”
Shocked viewers then took to Twitter to air their concerns about Coleen’s habit.
Some even did the math and tried to work out how many packets the star smokes a week, and the number left them stunned.
One shocked viewer tweeted: “Is my maths failing me or is that Coleen saying she smokes like 40/50 cigarettes a day?! #Loosewomen.”
“Coleen Nolan just stated she would save between £12k-£14k a year if she stopped smoking,” commented a second viewer. “That’s, on average, £35 a day. Does she smoke 50 cigarettes daily in that case? A huge number! #loosewomen #smoking #cigarettes.”
“My husband is just the same as @NolanColeen I refuse to hear him moan about money while he buys cigs, his are 11.70 per packet just ridiculous and his health is suffering, but it’s his choice! #loosewomen.”
Another surprised viewer added: “I can’t believe she spends 12 to 14k a year on cigarettes.”
Meanwhile, Coleen’s son, Jake Roche, was recently forced to clear up confusion on social media.
In a TikTok video, Jake claimed to be living in his mum’s garage and between jobs.
“I’m on Universal Credit, and I live with my mum in her garage. I’m a failure,” he said.
One fan replied: “Firstly, I’d like to say you are not a failure. Everyone goes through hardships in life and you will get through yours.”
Jake smiled and replied: “Thank you, you are a legend.”
However, Jake later went on to hit back at the reports, posting about it on Instagram with some photos to prove his point. One of the images claims he has a net worth of $50m and earns $10m per year.
In the caption, the singer then wrote: “DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ.”
