Charlene White, a presenter on popular daytime talk show Loose Women, was spotted arriving in Brisbane airport earlier today.

Her appearance has sparked rumours that she’s become the sixth celebrity to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2022.

The ITV series is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 6. Rumours suggest Charlene will be joining a host of famous faces already in Australia.

Other rumoured contestants include DJ Chris Moyles, Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street‘s Sue Cleaver and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Charlene White is the sixth rumoured contestant for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which begins next weekend (Credit: SplashNews)

Loose Women star Charlene White doing I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking to press at Brisbane airport, Charlene appeared to shut down rumours she’s heading into the jungle.

According to The Sun, the presenter said: “I don’t really like creepy crawlies and I’m not really outdoorsy. I don’t camp. I stopped going to Girl Guides because they kept making me camp.”

She added: “I would miss my family, I would miss the kids, my other half, and of course my Loose Ladies.

“If I am not hanging out with them every week I am not quite sure what to do with my time to be honest.”

Who’s rumoured to be doing I’m A Celeb this year?

There has been much speculation on who will be in the line-up.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall has apparently signed up, but he could be in trouble after reports he didn’t seek permission from King Charles.

If you didn’t know, Mike is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of the King’s sister Princess Anne.

Danny Dyer, Olivia Attwood and Seann Walsh have also reportedly signed up. Meanwhile, some bookies have also predicted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could enter the jungle.

However, ITV has declined to comment on rumours about contestants – calling them “speculation.”

Ant and Dec will host I’m A Celebrity 2022 when it returns next month (Credit: ITV)

ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity 2022 premiere date

ITV recently announced that the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will debut on November 6 at 9pm.

The premiere is slightly earlier than usual. This is to avoid clashing with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday November 20 in Qatar.

The new series will see the show returning to its roots in Australia after it was forced to relocate to Wales for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return as hosts, of course. We can’t wait.

Tune into I’m A Celebrity, airing on ITV, Sunday November 6, from 9pm.

