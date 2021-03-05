Ben Fogle opened up on Loose Women earlier today, as he admitted he will “never forgive himself” after missing the birth of his stillborn son.

The 47-year-old presenter and his wife Marina were left devastated after losing their baby Willem at 33 weeks in 2014.

At the time, Ben was in Canada while his partner was in Austria visiting her family.

Ben Fogle appeared with his wife Marina on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: What did Ben Fogle and his wife Marina say?

Sadly, the TV star was unable to get to his wife in time.

Appearing on the ITV show on Friday (March 5), Marina explained she was taken into hospital after falling ill.

After being examined by doctors, she was told she was suffering from placental abruption.

Marina shared: “[Ben] got a call in middle of night the night saying, ‘Marina’s in hospital, we don’t know if she’s going to survive, we don’t know if the baby’s going to survive.

The couple discussed the devastating incident (Credit: ITV)

“It was very dramatic.”

Ben said: “It was hard. I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself for being in Canada and being so helpless.”

Later on, the couple had to tell their children, Ludovic, 11, and Iona, 10.

Furthermore, the TV star added: “When I finally got to Austria, which was pretty traumatic in itself, going into the hospital with the children…

“We’ve always lived a very, open honest life with the public.

“When you’re in the really privileged position of being in the public eye.

“I don’t think you should sugarcoat your life, I don’t think you should pretend it’s idyllic when it isn’t.”

Thankfully, the couple have since underwent therapy to help deal with their loss.

Ben and Marina share two other children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben shuts down Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ben also appeared on Good Morning Britain.

During the appearance, Ben shut down host Piers Morgan after he refused to discuss the bullying allegations surrounding Meghan Markle.

Piers said: “I know you’re a friend of William and Harry, you were at William’s wedding… this huge royal saga that’s playing out like a series of The Crown… what do you make of it?”

Furthermore, Ben replied: “To be honest, Piers, I don’t want to dodge your question, I think you’re overestimating my friendship with the protagonists you’re talking about…

“I’m in the middle of the wilderness here, I’ve tried to abstain and stay out of other people’s business.”

GMB viewers later praised the star for politely turning down the question.

