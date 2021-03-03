On Good Morning Britain today, hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid chatted with Ben Fogle via video link.

And viewers praised the TV presenter and adventurer, 47, after he refused to discuss the bullying allegations about Meghan Markle on the ITV show.

News emerged this week that the Duchess of Sussex – ahead of the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview – faced accusations of bullying from Palace staff.

What did Ben Fogle say on Good Morning Britain today?

On Good Morning Britain, Ben Fogle refused to discuss the accusations, shutting Piers down when he asked for the New Lives In The Wild host’s views on it.

Piers said: “I know you’re a friend of William and Harry, you were at William’s wedding… this huge royal saga that’s playing out like a series of The Crown… what do you make of it?”

Ben told him: “To be honest, Piers, I don’t want to dodge your question, I think you’re overestimating my friendship with the protagonists you’re talking about… I’m in the middle of the wilderness here, I’ve tried to abstain and stay out of other people’s business.

“I think everyone’s very… it’s a very valid time for everybody to have an opinion, it’s not really for me to say.”

GMB host Piers replied, “Alright, fair enough” and moved the conversation on to Ben’s new show about Chernobyl.

GMB viewers applaud Ben

On Twitter, GMB viewers applauded Ben for refusing to be dragged into a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.

One said: “@piersmorgan #PiersMorgan on @GMB shut down by @Benfogle on his views of #HarryandMeghan. Well done, Ben! Brightened my morning!”

Ben Fogle. Intellect over infantile news.

A second wrote: “Ben just shut down Harry and Meghan bashing, ain’t interested in hate campaigns, next… #GMB.”

Someone else tweeted: “Be more Ben Fogle #GMB.”

Another put, with a thumbs-up emoji: “@GMB Ben Fogle. Intellect over infantile news #GMB.”

Meghan’s response to the bullying claims

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle said the former senior royal is “saddened” by the bullying allegations. They also called the claims an “attack on her character”.

They said, as reported by Sky News: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world. [Meghan] will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

