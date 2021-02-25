Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has helped to raise thousands for a 100-year-old man after thieves stole his savings.

War veteran Len appeared on the ITV daytime show today (Thursday, February 25) for a chat with hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

What happened to Good Morning Britain guest Len?

Thieves targeted Len while he was in hospital, taking as much as £4,000 from his home.

In response, a fundraiser sought to raise enough cash from the public to replace Len’s savings.

Earlier this week, Piers became aware of the campaign and kindly donated £1,000 of his own money to it, encouraging his followers to give what they could.

What did Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan say?

He wrote: “This is absolutely disgusting. What a shocking way to treat a great British hero. Let’s get Len his money back. I’m in for £1,000, who’s with me?”

The GMB host was responding to a tweet from Yorkshire Post journalist James Mitchinson that read: “Friends of ours, can you help? This gentleman – a @RoyalAirForce veteran – does not deserve this.

“His story is rich with sacrifice and yet, here he is. Robbed of what to him is a small fortune. We can help him, can’t we? We can. Together.”

The amount showing in Len’s fundraiser went on to leap up by thousands.

As of Thursday afternoon, it showed well over £21k – much more than the target of £3,000.

Len was saving for home repairs

Len explained on GMB: “I’d been home for about two days, I went upstairs and lo and behold, there’s no safe there… it was bolted to the floor but they used a crowbar to get it out and take it away.”

Ben asked him how he felt when he saw it was gone.

The veteran told him: “It’s not just the money it’s your documents, passport, that sort of thing… the confusion you have to go through to get back your bank books, it’s a bit rough, really.”

Susanna called what happened “hideous” and slammed the “despicable” thieves behind it.

Len said he had saved the money as there were “things going wrong” with his home.

