Ben Fogle on New Lives In The Wild: How many children does he have?

Ben Fogle is about to star in his new series New Lives In The Wild on Channel 5 but who is he, does he have children and how many?

The popular British television host and adventurer is back for another series exploring everyday people that have swapped modern life for one in the wilderness.

But here’s an exploration about his life!

How did Ben Fogle become famous?

Ben Fogle is a British broadcaster who first shot to fame when he appeared in the BBC reality series Castaway 2000.

This 2000 groundbreaking series saw thirty-six contestants live on the remote Scottish island of Taransay for a year.

Ben Fogle is a popular television presenter and host (Credit: Channel 5)

While Ben proved to easily be the breakout star and was heavily featured throughout the show.

This led to a series of media work opportunities, and he began to appear on Countryfile from 2001.

Additional gigs include hosting the dog breed Crufts show, Extreme Dreams with Ben Fogle on BBC Two and Animal Park on BBC One and Two.

Since 2011, he’s hosted New Lives In The Wild on Channel 5. He’s also hosted Animal Clinic on Channel 5 since 2013, replacing the disgraced Rolf Harris.

Is Ben from a famous family?

Ben’s parents are both well-known in their chosen fields. His mum, Julia Fogle, now 77, is an actress having appeared on television, movies and the stage. Her last film credit is playing Dolly Godfrey in the 2016 film adaption of Dad’s Army.

Ben is married to wife Marina (Credit: SplashNews)

While Ben’s dad, Bruce Fogle, 76, is a famous veterinarian. He has written many books on animal care and is a co-founder of the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

He is a regular contributor on both Jeremy Vine’s and Jimmy Young’s radio shows.

Is Ben Fogle married and how many children do they have?

Ben married his wife Marina in 2006. Their first child, son Ludovic, was born in 2009. And their daughter, Iona, was born in 2011.

The couple suffered tragic loss in 2014, when their younger son was stillborn at 32 weeks.

Ben Fogle spiked

Ben says that in 2013 his drink was spiked on a night out at a pub in Gloucestershire. It caused him to suffer a psychotic episode, and he spent the night in hospital. He tweeted about the incident at the time.

Ben Fogle spent the night in hospital after his drink was spiked (Credit: Channel 5)

Last year he opened up about the ordeal. Taking to Instagram he described the event as the scariest experience of his life – and his disappoint at being trolled after sharing his story.

In fact, he explained: “I spent weeks undergoing psychological and medical testing to ensure it wasn’t self-induced by illness.

“Multiple doctors concluded that it was indeed an external drug that had caused the psychosis and yet there was no recrimination, just suspicion as to why and how I had been spiked.”

Where is the latest series of Ben Fogle New Lives In The Wild on?

Ben’s new series starts on Tuesday January 5 at 9pm. Past episodes can also be streamed on My5.

