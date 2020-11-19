All-male Loose Women
TV

Loose Women: All-male panel praised by viewers who want it to be permanent

Loose Men was hailed as a huge success

By Paul Hirons

Loose Women viewers have praised the all-male version on Thursday.

Dubbed ‘Loose Men’, today’s episode (November 19) featured Marvin Humes, Iain Stirling, Ronan Keating and Roman Kemp.

The gender swap celebrated International Men’s Day and fans have called for the one-off to be a regular occurrence.

All male Loose Women
The lads proved a big hit on the special one-off Loose Women show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the all-male version of Loose Women?

Marvin, Iain, Ronan and Roman spoke about a wide range of subjects on the panel.

Fans praised the stars for being so open about difficult subjects like mental health.

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits her real teeth are ‘black and yellow’ under her veneers

Love Island narrator Iain, 32, said: “We were brought up in our parents’ generation and told that any emotion was seen as a weakness.

All male Loose Women
The lads were open and honest about difficult subjects on Loose Men (Credit ITV)

“What would be great for us is if talking about feelings was normalised.

“Men should be able to just chat to each other and family members about how they’re feeling.”

How did Loose Women fans react?

Meanwhile, the panel was praised for its honesty and openness.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Refreshing to hear different voices!”

In addition, another said: “I’d never normally watch #loosewomen, but I’d 100% watch #loosemen – this is infinitely better!”

Please can you make #loosemen a regular slot.

“Finally something for the men to have important, open conversations too!

“Please can you make #loosemen a regular slot,” a third fan wrote.

Finally, a fourth joked: “I think every Thursday should be Loose Men day.

“I’m kinda interested in hearing what men have to say.”

However, it wasn’t all positive.

Meanwhile, one fan raged: “This [is as] dire as Loose Women. Pass the sickbag.”

Read more: Loose Women: Linda Robson admits she wet herself in I’m A Celebrity sleeping bag during jungle stint

Another added: “Unpopular view but no not of any interest to me.

“Let them have their own show at a different time.”

In addition, one said: “Sorry but this is even more [bleep] than normal.”

