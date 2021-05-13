Loose Men viewers have praised the ITV show for shedding light on hard hitting topics.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, the special episode of the ITV show saw its unusual panel switch to four male celebrities.

Richard Madeley was joined Robert Rinder, Martin Kemp and Jordan Banjo, as the group tackled a series of subjects.

Loose Men aired on ITV today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Men?

During the show, the foursome opened up on their personal struggles.

Martin discussed the importance of male suicide following the death of close friend Joe Lyons.

Jordan also shared the pressures of raising his young son Cassius.

ITV absolutely need to replace Loose Women with Loose Men

The Diversity star said: “Whatever you do as a parent literally shapes someone’s life.”

Meanwhile, Richard spoke about his experience with bullying at school.

The presenter explained: “I let it happen to me because I was ashamed that it was happened to me.

Jordan Banjo spoke about his son Cassius (Credit: ITV)

“I later went to a mixed school which was much less violent [and] I had time to evaluate what happened.”

As well as discussing mental health, the foursome also delved into topics in true Loose style.

Following the show, viewers took to Twitter to praise the group.

How did viewers react?

One wrote: “It’s so insightful for us regular #LooseWomen viewers to hear a panel of men talking honestly about various mental health issues. Bravo ITV.”

A second said: “I agree #LooseMen are refreshingly honest in their discussions with more integrity.”

In addition, a third shared: “Absolutely loved this today, let’s have more of this. Calm intelligent conversation and as a woman I’m learning.”

Robert Rinder appeared on the ITV panel (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others called for the show to become a permanent feature.

One tweeted: “Can we make Loose Men a more regular thing? It’s nice to hear important topics being discussed from a male perspective! This should be normal! I’m sure we wouldn’t miss 1 or 2 #LooseWomen shows a week!”

Another added: “#LooseWomen loving the guys perspective!!! Should be a regular thing.”

A third praised: “#LooseWomen can this be a permanent feature? Such a breath of fresh air, the content is fabulous, even if it just gets men talking. Well done guys.”

Not fussed on #LooseWomen but this new concept of #LooseMen is brilliant. Hearing guys talk openly about life is what the world needs right now. More of this, please @ITV Not just on #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek — (✿◕‿◕) (@lesleyarenshaw) May 13, 2021

Furthermore, a fourth said: “Not fussed on #LooseWomen but this new concept of #LooseMen is brilliant. Hearing guys talk openly about life is what the world needs right now.

“More of this @ITV. Not just on #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek.”

Another viewer stated: “ITV absolutely need to replace Loose Women with #LooseMen. So much more interesting and much better platform for men to speak out about issues they wouldn’t normally talk about.”

The episode follows on from last year’s Loose Men. On the show, Marvin Humes was joined by Iain Stirling, Ronan Keating and Roman Kemp.

