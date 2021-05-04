Richard Madeley will feature on the upcoming Loose Women all-male panel, alongside Robert Rinder, Martin Kemp and Jordan Banjo.

The special episode of the ITV programme will air next Thursday (May 13).

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, the instalment is part of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men charity campaign.

Richard Madeley will anchor Loose Women’s all-male panel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Loose Women: What did Richard Madeley say?

As well as discussing mental health, the foursome will be delve into hot topics in true Loose style.

Ahead of the show, Richard said: “After the success of the first Loose Men I jumped at the chance to anchor the next instalment.

“It’s no secret that men find it harder than women to speak about our emotions. I’m looking forward to finding out what happens when us guys open up about things we usually shy away from.”

Meanwhile, Judge Rinder explained he’s excited to work alongside the trio.

He shared: “I’ve faced many courtroom battles in my lifetime but, while I’ve been a guest plenty of times, nothing can prepare me for becoming a Loose Man on an all-male panel!

“I’m looking forward to joining Richard, Jordan and Martin as we discuss the topics that are closest to our hearts.”

The show previously featured an all-male panel (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, Martin has been a regular face on the show as a guest.

“I always love being on Loose Women,” he said, adding: “I can’t wait to get on the Loose Men panel to give my opinions on the stuff that really matters.”

Meanwhile, his son Roman previously featured on the male edition of the show last year.

When did Loose Women last feature an all-male panel?

The episode follows on from last year’s Loose Men.

On the show, Marvin Humes was joined by Iain Stirling, Ronan Keating and Roman.

At the time, the foursome were praised for their honesty and openness.

During the episode, Love Island narrator Iain said: “We were brought up in our parents’ generation and told that any emotion was seen as a weakness.

“What would be great for us is if talking about feelings was normalised.

“Men should be able to just chat to each other and family members about how they’re feeling.”

Loose Men airs Thursday May 13 at 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

