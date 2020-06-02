Long Lost Family viewers in tears as siblings discover parents' secret

Long Lost Family viewers were left in tears watching the heartbreaking story of two siblings both abandoned as babies years apart.

David McBride was left in the front seat of a car just outside of Belfast in January 1962, while Helen Ward was left in a telephone box on the other side of the Irish border in Dandalk six years later.

Both babies were found in a tartan bag but until the Long Lost Family team investigated their cases hadn't been connected.

Long Lost Family viewers were in tears at David, pictured here with presenter Davina McCall, and Helen's story (Credit: ITV)

Brother and sister

David and Helen discovered they were full brother and sister on the show after taking a DNA test.

Following an emotional reunion, David said: "It's absolutely wonderful. She's more than I expected."

While Helen added: "It's been unbelievable. Sitting there opposite my brother... it's a miracle."

Affair

The Long Lost family team traced David and Helen's parents, discovering their father was a married man who had an affair with their mother spanning 40 years.

Their father was a shop manager from Dublin who died in 1993 aged 82 while their mother passed away in November 2017 aged 90.

David and Helen were surprised to found out their mother gave birth when she was 34 and then 41 after assuming she had been a young girl when she fell pregnant.

Heartbreaking story

The Long Lost Family team then revealed the heartbreaking story behind their parents affair with their father being a married Protestant with 14 children while their mother was 17 years younger and a Catholic.

At a time of such sectarian conflict, it would have been a massive taboo for a Protestant and a Catholic to have a relationship, let alone out of wedlock.

Helen with Long Lost Family presenter Nicky Campbell (Credit: ITV)

"That's sad. It's not a one night stand or a fleeting thing," David said. "They must have really loved each other for it to go on for that time."

What did viewers say?

Heartbroken viewers took to Twitter to share their upset at the emotional story, with many admitting watching the show had made them cry.

One wrote: "OMG #LongLostFamily has got me in a mess. Two siblings, a brother and sister, 6 years apart, both abandoned in the same manner either side of the Irish border and brought together through DNA. Wonderful but heart-wrenching at the same time."

"Unbelievable story. We are both in bits," another commented.

Someone else added: "Long Lost Family... always makes me shed a tear but tonight was something else... so much love for you both."

"Crying for David and Helen on #LongLostFamily #BornWithoutTrace. Such a tragic story with so much heartache but I’m so glad they have found each other," another viewer said.

