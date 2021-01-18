Long Lost Family on ITV1: Is Nicky Campbell married? How old is he?

Long Lost Family returns to ITV1 (Monday January 18 at 9pm) with more heart-wrenching reunions and sad tales of separations.

But did you know presenter Nicky Campbell was separated from his own biological parents at an early age?

How old is Nicky Campbell? And is he married?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Nicky Campbell?

Nicky is a journalist, radio presenter, writer and TV star.

He has presented the BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast programme since 2003.

Nicky currently co-presents it with Rachel Burden.

He has won four Sony Awards including a Gold for 5 Live Breakfast show’s coverage of the 9/11 attacks on New York.

Nicky also hosts the BBC One’s Sunday morning show The Big Questions.

He’s co-presented Long Lost Family on ITV since 2011, opposite Davina McCall.

How old is Nicky Campbell?

Nicholas Andrew Argyll Campbell was born Nicholas Lackey on April 10 1961.

He is currently 59 years old, and celebrates the big 6-0 this year!

Is he married?

Nicky is currently married to second wife Christina ‘Tina’ Ritchie.

They married in 1997 in Kensington, London.

Tina is a fellow journalist and the former head of Virgin Radio News.

Nicky was previously married to first wife Linda Larnach.

He took a break from his career to nurse Linda through ME, before they divorced.

However, she later claimed that his career break had been a publicity stunt.

Nicky told The Times: “I was in my early 20s and working in local radio in Aberdeen when I met my first wife, Linda.

“She was eight years older than me and divorced with two sons.

“Friends told me I was taking on too much, but the more they said that the more determined I was to defy them.

“Maybe I was looking for someone who could make sense of my world, but I thought I was in love.

“We were together for 13 years, and married for seven. When we finally parted, we didn’t so much divorce each other as the hell we created.”

However, Nicky credits Linda with encouraging him to trace his birth mother.

Does he have children?

Nicky has four daughters with his second wife Tina.

He was step-dad to his first wife’s two sons during their marriage.

Nicky says “becoming a father was what finally persuaded me to trace my birth father Joseph”.

Is Nicky adopted?

Nicky was born in Edinburgh and adopted at four days old.

His adoptive mother was a psychiatric social worker and his adoptive father a publisher of maps.

In 1989, Nicky traced his birth mother, who he discovered was from a Dublin Protestant family.

In 2002, he decided to find his biological father, a Northern Irish Catholic thirteen years younger than his mum.

Nicky also discovered that his grandfather had been in the IRA between 1919 and 1921.

In 2004, Nicky wrote a book called Blue Eyed Son, about his own adoption experience.

The book is an account of being adopted and tracing both his birth parents and his extended families in Ireland.

Both sides of his birth families helped with and contributed to the book.

Sadly, his birth mother Stella died in 2007.

His adoptive mum Sheila died at the age of 96 in December 2019.

What is Nicky famous for?

He presented the game show Wheel of Fortune from 1988 until 1996, and the consumer affairs programme Watchdog from 2001 to 2009.

He regularly hosted Top of the Pops from 1988 to 1991 and again from 1994 to 1997.

In 2006, Campbell appeared in the singing show Just the Two of Us, with Beverley Knight.

He also featured in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? that aired in July 2007.

He was seen tracing his adoptive family’s roots in Scotland and Australia.

He currently presents The Big Questions on BBC One, and Long Lost Family on ITV1.

Long Lost Family series 10, episode one

Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall return to help more people reunite with long-lost relatives.

The first episode, airing on Monday January 18 2021, introduces us to Phyllis and Kevin Haran.

They fought in vain to get their son back through the courts after putting him up for adoption when they were homeless, jobless and desperate.

Meanwhile, 64-year-old Michael O’Neil searches for his birth mother.

Tragically, he’s always felt he was a mistake she wanted to forget…

Long Lost Family begins on Monday January 18 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

