Long Lost Family on ITV1: How do I apply to get on the show?

Long Lost Family continues on ITV1 on Mondays with its 10th series. But how can you apply for Long Lost Family?

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell present the documentary series on ITV1.

It aims to reunite family members after years of separation, and offers a lifeline for people who are desperate to find long-lost relatives.

Are you one of those people who would like to track down a family member?

Here’s everything you need to know, and details on how to apply.

How do I apply for Long Lost Family?

If you have been separated from members of your family and want to be reunited with them, you can contact Wall to Wall media, the production company behind Long Lost Family.

The programme aims to track down lost relatives, from the search through to the reunion.

If you are looking for a relative and would like to apply to be on the programme, please complete the application form on their official website.

You can find it by clicking here.

You’ll need to read the terms and conditions, and fill in your name, age and address.

They’ll also ask you to explain who you are looking for, and what are the circumstances around your estrangement.

If you are applying, then ED! wishes you the best of luck!

Long Lost Family episode two

Episode two of series 10 contains one of the most shocking reunions in recent history of the show.

We meet Pauline Pedder who was only 15 when she was forced to give up her newborn baby Louise.

Understandably, it’s a decision – made by others on her behalf – that has left her devastated ever since.

Pauline became pregnant when she was just a schoolgirl in Huddersfield.

She’s now 65 and longs to find out what happened to her child, who she’s never forgotten.

Long Lost Family manage to track Louise down 50 years later – and she’s not that far away!

Louise reveals she actually found her birth mother on Facebook, but was too scared to contact her in case she rejected her.

In a jaw-dropping moment, viewers will discover another huge coincidence in the story of their estrangement.

Viewers will also be introduced to trainee nurse Donna Cowell, who works in a Blackpool hospital.

Donna wants to track down her younger brother, who she worries suffered as much as she did when they were both in care.

In another shocking moment, we learn that the siblings have actually been living just around the corner from each other!

In both stories, the missing relatives were found much closer than the searchers could ever have imagined.

Both these stories were filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long Lost Family continues on ITV1 on Mondays at 9pm.

