Simon Jeffery's story on Long Lost Family Special leaves viewers heartbroken

Long Lost Family revisited Simon Jeffery last night (Monday, July 27) and the retelling of his story once again left viewers in tears.

Simon first appeared on the show back in June on a special about 'foundlings' who were abandoned by their parents.

In the Born Without Trace: What Happened Next special, we went back to see how things had developed for Simon since the show aired his story.

What happened to Simon Jeffery on Long Lost Family?

The story of Simon Jeffery left Long Lost Family viewers in tears (Credit: ITV)

The recap of Simon's story told us he was abandoned in a corned beef box in 1963.

He discovered last time that his parents were actually married and had children already. Simon was their last child and the only one they gave up.

The shocking reality Simon was forced to face was only made better by meeting his siblings.

What did the Simon Jeffery update tell Long Lost Family viewers?

Simon reunited with his siblings (Credit: ITV)

The update revealed that Simon's brother, Steven, who hadn't wanted to appear in the original show, had a new revelation for Simon.

Steven took Simon to the family home where his six siblings grew up.

He then admitted he had been told by their mother that there was another child. She wanted Steven to find him.

But at the time Steven had felt it was some ramblings and their mother didn't know what she was saying.

Simon was so deeply moved by this he said: "It proves she still loved me and she still thought of me. It was quite touching, that was."

Simon's spent birthdays and Christmas with his new family and is enjoying getting to know them.

What did Long Lost Family fans say?

Simon was overwhelmed by his new family and so were viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were once again heartbroken by Simon's story, even those who had heard it before on the original show.

"Imagine being the last of six kids and the one they chose to give away. How do you process that?" asked one.

Another added: "This story breaks my heart. I'm so happy he got to meet his siblings."

"This story upsets me. He was the only one left. So unfair," said a third.

