Davina McCall reveals daughter Holly caught coronavirus just days after leaving for university

Davina McCall has revealed her daughter Holly caught coronavirus just days after leaving for university in Newcastle.

The former Big Brother presenter, 53, says the 18-year-old tested positive within a week of leaving home on her podcast, Making The Cut.

On the show, Davina appeared alongside co-host and boyfriend Michael Douglas.

Davina McCall’s daughter Holly caught coronavirus at university (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Davina McCall’s daughter contact coronavirus?

The couple were discussing the pandemic when Michael revealed he and his son had previously tested negative.

Davina added: “Whereas my daughter got it. She tested positive.”

Michael replied: “The irony there is she’s a very positive person.”

The TV star shared on her podcast: “She is a very positive person.

The Big Brother presenter spoke about her daughter on her podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She went to Newcastle University and was there a week and got COVID.

“Can you imagine an influx of 50,000 students from all over the country and none of them are social distancing?”

Why did Davina praise students?

Davina certainly hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind during the pandemic.

In August, she took to social media to praise A-level and GSCE students following the government’s U-turn decision.

Davina and ex-husband Matthew Robertson share daughter Holly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The U-turn saw students be awarded their GSCE and A-level results based on teachers’ assessments.

She wrote: “Just want to say well done to our teenagers. You sacrificed a lot for us oldies to stay safe.

“You stayed in for months, missed out on 16 & 18 parties, proms, festivals, and saying goodbye to your school. Thank you. I’m hoping this u turn will have a positive impact for many of you.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the mum-of-three opened up on her battle with the menopause.

Appearing on Loose Women, Davina even went as far as likening her menopausal symptoms to her former drug abuse days.

She said: “I’m a reformed addict and was waking up soaked in sweat and having to put towels on the bed.

“It really reminded me of when I was using and I hated it.”

The TV favourite – who shares children Holly, Tilly and Chester with ex-husband Matthew Robertson – also suffers with “mood swings”.

