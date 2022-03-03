Lingo viewers left distracted by Adil Ray’s appearance on today’s show

Adil Ray left viewers seriously distracted with his appearance during today’s edition of Lingo on ITV.

The 47-year-old Good Morning Britain star was sporting a more casual look on the show, and viewers were divided!

Adil Ray’s new look on Lingo

Adil rocked a new look today (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers will likely be very used to seeing Adil wearing a suit and tie when he’s usually on TV.

However, the 47-year-old did away with the formal dress code on Lingo today!

Read more: GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as they slam Adil Ray over habit

Adil instead decided to opt for a smart-casual look instead.

The Birmingham-born presenter wore a black t-shirt and smart, dark suit trousers.

Viewers of the ITV quiz show were divided over Adil’s new look. Some were loving it, whilst others thought he was channeling his “inner Simon Cowell”!

How did viewers react to Adil Ray’s casual look?

Adil divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers were loving Adil’s more laid-back look on today’s show.

“Oh my goodness, @adilray is looking good today on #lingo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Love it when @adilray shows his arms off,” another said.

Others weren’t as convinced and took to Twitter to poke fun at the star.

“@adilray doing his best @SimonCowell impression today regarding his attire!!” one viewer laughed.

“Adil doesn’t suit that wee t-shirt, looks silly,” another said.

Adil divides viewers

The star irritated viewers the other day (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Adil has divided viewers this week.

On Tuesday (March 1), some viewers were switching GMB off, branding Adil “intolerable” and a “terrible presenter”.

During an interview with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Adil was accused by the politician of not allowing him to answer his questions.

“You’re doing the usual thing which we always get on GMB which is not allowing me to answer the question,” Mr. Raab said as Adil threw questions at him.

Read more: Does Adil Ray have a wife? Everything we know about the GMB star here!

“Because we get the usual thing from you when you don’t answer the question the first time around!” Adil fired back.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain, with some even switching off!

“Adil overpowering the guests as usual. Let him finish answering FFS,” one said.

“Oh good grief, has @GMB grown a clone of @piersmorgan in @adilray?” another asked. “Switching off again…”

Some viewers were loving Adil though. “Adil Ray @adilray is bloody good,” one viewer said after the interview.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.