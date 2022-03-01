GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as they slam Adil Ray over habit

Good Morning Britain viewers were switching off once more due to Adil Ray and his habit on today’s show (Tuesday, March 1).

The 47-year-old was accused of shouting down guests and failing to give them the opportunity to answer today.

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Adil was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid was joined by Adil on GMB today – and viewers were very divided online.

During the show, Adil and Susanna welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on to talk about the current crisis in Ukraine.

At one point during the interview, the subject of Priti Patel refusing to waive visa rules for those fleeing Ukraine was raised.

Read more: GMB: Adil Ray divides viewers as he makes return to host

“If your mother was in Ukraine right now, would you not want your mother to be repatriated back here with you?” Adil asked Mr. Raab.

“Well you’re doing the usual thing which we always get on GMB which is not allowing me to answer the question,” Mr. Raab then replied sarcastically.

This didn’t go down well with Adil.

What happened next?

Adil and Mr. Raab clashed (Credit: ITV)

Adil was quick to snap back at Mr. Raab, however.

“Because we get the usual thing from you when you don’t answer the question the first time around!” he fired back.

“But I’m trying to but if you interrupt me within seconds then I don’t get an opportunity, nor do your viewers to hear the answer and judge for yourselves. Am I allowed to proceed?” Mr. Raab argued back.

Adil gave the Deputy Prime Minister the green light to proceed, and so Mr. Raab did.

“So the principles that the Home Secretary has set out are that dependents – and we’re talking about up to 100,000 – the precise criteria, the processes, she’s going to be setting out in the days ahead, so all of those answers will be provided,” he said.

He then went on to say that the UK will “step up” as it has a “big-hearted tradition”.

“We will do our bit,” he said.

How did GMB viewers react to Adil Ray today?

Adil divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were left divided over Adil’s interviewing on GMB today. Some viewers found him unwatchable and decided to switch off.

“Adil overpowering the guests as usual. Let him finish answering FFS,” one viewer tweeted.

“That guy who is presenting on GMB is intolerable to watch, everytime he is on I have to switch off. He’s like a giddy child when he goes on his pointless rants,” another said.

“Oh good grief, has @GMB grown a clone of @piersmorgan in @adilray?” a third asked. “Switching off again…”

Read more: Does Adil Ray have a wife? Everything we know about the GMB star here!

“Time to turn @GMB off! Adil Ray is a terrible presenter and @susannareid100 isn’t much better! Shout shout shout!” another said.

Not everyone was against Adil today though!

“Adil Ray @adilray is bloody good,” one viewer said.

“Best presenter they [GMB] have right now for sure,” another replied.

“Well done Adil – once again,” a third said.