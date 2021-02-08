Line Of Duty season 6
Line of Duty series 6: Martin Compston hints Steve Arnott will get ‘shot’

The new series is 'coming soon'

By Rebecca Calderwood

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has teased a huge series 6 spoiler involving his much-loved character DS Steve Arnott, fans claim.

It comes after the 36-year-old actor shared a promo shot for the BBC show on Instagram.

In the shot, Martin’s character is joined by Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar).

Line of Duty series 6: What did Martin Compston say?

The title of the show features in the middle of the pic, with a bullet shot positioned over Steve’s body.

Alongside the snap, Martin teased: “This a not so hidden message @bbciplayer?”

However, it didn’t take long for fans to come up with their theories.

Taking to comments, one wrote: “I swear! If Steve gets shot… this year has been hard enough already.”

Line Of Duty season 6
Martin Compson has teased a spoiler for Line of Duty series 6 (Credit: BBC)

A second added: “Why does the bullet have to be going through our boy Steve?”

In addition, a third said: “Nooooo does Steve get shot?”

I hope you’re not suggesting Steve gets shot, are you Martin?

A fourth penned: “I hope you’re not suggesting Steve gets shot, are you Martin?”

Furthermore, a fifth suggested: “Steve gets shot and look who’s holding the gun!”

The Line of Duty star shared the spoiler on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is the series 6 out?

According to Adrian Dunbar, the new series will be hitting our screens “sometime in the next two or three months”.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will feature newcomer Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Fans will also be treated to seven episodes, instead of the unusual six.

The show’s creator and writer Jed Mercurio previously opened up on the challenges during filming.

Fans predict Steve Arnott will get shot (Credit BBC/World Productions Ltd)

In November, he shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps as filming wrapped up.

In addition, Jed explained: “That’s a wrap! Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago.

“82 days of shooting with the COVID shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew. And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience.”

Meanwhile, according to Radio Times, the BBC has said that it will air before the end of March 2021.

