With series 6 of Line of Duty just around the corner, viewers tuned into BBC One last night (Saturday February 6) expecting to see it.

However, they were “disappointed” when series two started instead.

Despite being flagged up as a repeat before the show aired, some viewers were upset that the new sixth series didn’t start last night.

Lindsay Denton in series two (Credit: BBC)

What was shown instead of Line of Duty series 6?

Series two of Line of Duty was originally shown on BBC Two in 2014.

In that series, AC-12 investigated DI Lindsay Denton, played by Keeley Hawes.

Denton and her team had to retrieve a witness in a trial against organised crime bosses.

When she and the team took an unusual route back to the station – with the witness and the police officers in a separate car – they were run off the road and murdered.

Denton came under scrutiny because of her erratic decision-making.

While most fans were thrilled at the return of this classic series, some were disappointed that it wasn’t the new, sixth series they had tuned into.

What did fans say?

One viewers said: “Scrolling through #netflix aimlessly trying to find something to watch as I’d settled on a TV night.

“Glad it wasn’t just me that thought it was the new series of #lineofduty #lineofduty6 tonight a lot of people seem to be sharing the disappointment!”

She continued: “On the radio the other day it said the new series of #LineofDuty started tonight which I’ve been looking forward to all week.

I’m actually so disappointed. Sums everything up right now!

“Haven’t had time to read up, got all ready for it… to find out it’s just a repeat.

“I’m actually so disappointed. Sums everything up right now!”

Another fan wrote: “Just realised it isn’t a new series of #LineOfDuty on tonight…. it’s an old one,” followed by a sad-face emoji.

Kelly Macdonald will star in series six (Credit: BBC)

Is there a link between series two and the new series?

The BBC says series six will start “soon”.

However, some thought the dramatic Lindsay Denton storyline might be significant to the new series.

One fan wrote: “Why do we think they are re-showing second series?

“Will it be important/relevant/pertinent for the new series d’ya think??”

