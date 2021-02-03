Line Of Duty series 6 will look a little different, the BBC has confirmed.

According to Adrian Dunbar, the new series will be hitting our screens “sometime in the next two or three months”.

And it has been revealed that, this time around, we’ll be getting an extra episode – much to the delight of Line Of Duty fans.

The BBC has also shared a new teaser glimpse of the show’s cast today (February 3).

In it, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian are joined by newcomer Shalom Brune-Franklin, who plays DC Chloe Bishop.

Shalom Brune-Franklin joins the cast for Line Of Duty series 6 (Credit: BBC)

What has the BBC said about Line Of Duty series 6?

Posting on Twitter, the official Line Of Duty account broke the news of the format change.

This time around, instead of the usual six episodes, series 6 will feature seven.

Read more: Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio spills secrets from series 6

The news was announced by stars of the show Adrian Dunbar and the hunky Martin Compston.

7 episodes instead of 6?! Mother of God!

They can be seen in character as Detective Inspector Ted Hastings and DS Steve Arnott.

The pair are seen chatting about a mysterious character called Vella.

However, as the scene progresses, it appears it’s just a spoof.

Adrian Dunbar revealed series 6 will air ‘sometime in the next two or three months’ (Credit: BBC)

Line Of Duty series 6 ‘coming soon’

The tweet read: “Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

“#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6).

“Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.”

Read more: Where have we seen Line Of Duty newcomer Shalom Brune-Franklin before?

In the video, Steve Arnott says: “Regardless of the personal involved, Valla’s still the highest-profile inquiry engaging this force.”

“I’m going to need a hell of a lot more before I can organise a formal inquiry,” Hastings replies.

“But Sir,” Arnott counters.

“I need more,” Hastings demands.

“How about an extra episode, gaffer?” comes the reply, to which Hastings smiles and nods.

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/oQ7g9oMVYe — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) February 2, 2021

What did Line Of Duty fans say about the news?

Line Of Duty fans were thrilled at the series 6 change.

“7 episodes instead of 6?! Mother of God!” exclaimed one fan of the show, using a Hastings catchphrase.

“Finally something to look forward to,” another commented.

“Oh yes,” said a third.

“How exciting!” declared another.

“Yes gaffer, that will do nicely,” said another.

Where have we seen Shalom Brune-Franklin before?

If the new Line Of Duty character looks familiar, that’s because she is!

Shalom has previously starred in Our Girl and Roadkill.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re excited for series 6 of Line Of Duty.