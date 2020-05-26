Line of Duty has joined with Midsomer Murders for lockdown comedy short

Line of Duty has joined forces with Midsomer Murders, Ashes to Ashes and more for a lockdown comedy short.

The BBC police procedural drama's showrunner Jed Mercurio shared a clip on Twitter of his show's three main stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar - in

character as DI Kate Fleming, DS Steve Arnott and SI Ted Hasting respectively - as they revealed what their lives are like during the coronavirus pandemic, to raise awareness for the Asks For Masks charity auction.

Part two of #lineofdutylockdown 🤪 With some special guests @TVSanjeev, Phil Glenister and Neil Dudgeon 😁 Please support @asksformasks Thank you 🌈 xxx pic.twitter.com/xeqB3G8eTO — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) May 26, 2020

With Kate "undercover" in a onesie and Steve still wearing a waistcoat on a lilo in his swimming pool in Las Vegas, Ted scolded him for using an expensive "virtual background".

With the sixth series on hold, Ted quipped: "Nothing's going on!

"That's why I thought I'd better check on my best team and see how the investigation against DCI Jo Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald."

He also asked about "that DI who always does the cold cases", which led to Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar to appear as DI Sunny Khan.

While Kate insisted "he's a good copper", Ted asked about "that flash Harry of a DI", as Gene Hunt - played by Philip Glenister in 'Life On Mars' and 'Ashes To Ashes' - was seen driving a car and shouting "Oi, shut it".

We hope you enjoy another #LineofDuty lockdown video with our special guest stars. Please support ⁦@asksformasks⁩ by bidding in this week’s charity auction https://t.co/z6eJjqZ5r5 pic.twitter.com/BJUdh8l9U4 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 25, 2020

Steve responded: "Gene Hunt's not bent sir, he's just got anachronistic methods!"

Ted then turned his attention to Midsomer Murders, as he quipped: "What about that DCI with the suspicious clusters of geographically implausible murder cases?"

DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) was seen asking someone to help by moving a body out to the countryside.

View this post on Instagram ‪LOD in lockdown. Missing this lot x‬ A post shared by Vicky McClure (@vicky.mcclure) on May 11, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Ted added: "All I really care about is everyone keeping well!"

The six actors finished the clip by appealing to viewers to show their support for the Asks For Masks campaign to raise funds to buy PPE for the NHS amid the ongoing health crisis.

