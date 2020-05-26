Harry and Sandra Redknapp join Celebrity Gogglebox line-up

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are the latest celebs to sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox, which starts on Channel 4 next month.

The couple captured our hearts when Harry continuously spoke of his love for his wife while on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp are the latest celebs to sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, we have seen them on Harry's Sandbanks Summer, while Harry recently kept us entertained on football show Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh.

Watching Harry on Harry's Heroes was emotional at times, as Harry revealed fears for pal Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's health.

And relived the horror crash that nearly killed him back in 1990.

The football manager revealed: "Someone dragged me onto the roadside – I was completely unconscious. Someone said they thought I was dead."

Now we're looking forward to getting even more of an insight into Harry and Sandra's relationship while we watch them relaxing in front of the telly at home on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple will join the celebrity cast when the new series begins on June 5. Due to coronavirus restrictions it will be filmed by a single mounted camera rather than a film crew.

Who else will be on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Notoriously private Laura Whitmore and her fiance Ian Stirling are also joining the show and we can't wait to see the Love Island presenter and voiceover in the comfort of their own home.

Laura and Iain are also joining the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Radio presenter Zoe Ball will join Celebrity Gogglebox with her son Woody, while boxer Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig have also signed up.

There are also some famous faces returning to the show after enjoying themselves in previous series.

Star of The Masked Singer, Denise Van Outen will return to Celebrity Gogglebox with her partner Eddie Boxshall,

Radio One presenter Nick Grimshaw is back with his niece Liv and Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash are also back on the show.

Denise Van Outen returns to Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Denise Van Outen's advice

Celebrity Gogglebox regular Denise shared the following advice for the newbies.

"Just do what you normally do and just enjoy it," she said. "This is why the show’s so good, because it’s so real.

"I just think enjoy it and if you’ve got a thought in your head, just say it.

"It’s the one time when whatever you’re thinking, you’ve just got to speak out and say what you’re thinking."

