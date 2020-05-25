Normal People star Paul Mescal moves in with co-star India Mullen

Hot actor of the moment Paul Mescal is flatmates with his Normal People co-star India Mullen.

The Irish actor who shot to fame overnight after playing Connell, lives in London with India, who plays Peggy in the series.

The pair struck up a close friendship which they have maintained after filming ended.

Normal People actors Paul Mescal and India Mullen share a flat together in London (Credit: BBC)

Paul and India have a brilliant, flirty relationship, and are always laughing.

Normal People, based on the Sally Rooney book, has gathered huge praise since its release in April.

Viewers have been swooning over Paul, who is not currently in a relationship (but might be looking).

The 24-year-old actor said in a recent podcast interview: "I stopped using [apps] weeks before… because I didn't like it anyway. To be honest I'm really looking forward to dating."

The BBC Normal People series has been highly praised since its release in April (Credit: BBC)

I think we're at the point where I want to get married and settle down.

Dating dreams

He added: "I'm trying not to think of it being weird because… look, we've been in lockdown for months. I've had no kind of opportunity to be, like, meeting somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody."

Meanwhile, India has admitted in a radio interview that she "fangirls" over Paul. At present Paul is alone in their flat, as India spends lockdown with her family in Dublin.

A set source told The Sun of Paul and India's friendship: "Paul and India have a brilliant, flirty relationship, and are always laughing. They’ve grown incredibly close, and made the decision to live with each other.

"They’re incredibly supportive of one another’s careers."

Will there be a second series of Normal People?

Paul Mescal has admitted that a potential is "not on the cards" currently.

"There’s no question that [his character, Connell] to me is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live, and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished, he told Mail Online.

"I do feel like the series that has finished is its own thing, and I’m totally comfortable with that. It’s not on the cards at the moment, but if I got the opportunity to play him again, amazing."

