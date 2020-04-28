The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 28th April 2020
TV

Normal People hailed best new show since lockdown began as viewers binge it on iPlayer

Drama fans are gripped

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

New BBC drama Normal People began last night (Monday, April 27), airing episodes one and two.

But the whole series - 12 episodes - is already on iPlayer and impressed viewers have been binge watching.

Normal People traces a big, complicated romance (Credit: BBC)

Many have hailed the drama - adapted from the 2018 smash-hit book of the same name by Sally Rooney - the best thing to hit TV since lockdown began.

Praise indeed - although it has been pretty slim pickings.

Normal People tracks the at-times bafflingly complicated relationship of Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell.

As we meet them in school, they seem totally mismatched - he is handsome and popular but lacking in self-confidence, while she is a loner who seems to revel in offending others.

But they are also both incredibly smart and neither feels that they fit in.

A passionate relationship begins and, although their love is clear for the viewer, it is constantly thwarted by their inability to communicate their feelings properly.

This theme is consistently revisited throughout the whole series.

Viewers have been struck by the rawness - and the impressive performances of the two lead actors Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal.

Lead actors Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal have impressed viewers (Credit: BBC)

Excessive sex scenes in Normal People?

Some viewers have expressed shock at the number of explicit sex scenes and repeated nudity for a 9pm BBC One drama, though...

