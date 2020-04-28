Normal People hailed best new show since lockdown began as viewers binge it on iPlayer

New BBC drama Normal People began last night (Monday, April 27), airing episodes one and two.

But the whole series - 12 episodes - is already on iPlayer and impressed viewers have been binge watching.

Normal People traces a big, complicated romance (Credit: BBC)

Many have hailed the drama - adapted from the 2018 smash-hit book of the same name by Sally Rooney - the best thing to hit TV since lockdown began.

Praise indeed - although it has been pretty slim pickings.

Normal People tracks the at-times bafflingly complicated relationship of Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell.

As we meet them in school, they seem totally mismatched - he is handsome and popular but lacking in self-confidence, while she is a loner who seems to revel in offending others.

But they are also both incredibly smart and neither feels that they fit in.

A passionate relationship begins and, although their love is clear for the viewer, it is constantly thwarted by their inability to communicate their feelings properly.

This theme is consistently revisited throughout the whole series.

Viewers have been struck by the rawness - and the impressive performances of the two lead actors Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal.

Lead actors Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal have impressed viewers (Credit: BBC)

#NormalPeople.To add to the already thunderous applause that this incredible TV adaptation is receiving....congrats to @lennyabrahamson and Hattie McDonald, @camacabra and @ElementPictures and their entire team. The performances of @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones are sublime. — Maurz (@mhcasting) April 28, 2020

Also binge watched the utterly gorgeous #NormalPeople on @BBCiPlayer - does the novel by #sallyrooney justice and outstanding performances by @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones — Gillian Mitchell (@GillianNYAW) April 28, 2020

Excessive sex scenes in Normal People?

Some viewers have expressed shock at the number of explicit sex scenes and repeated nudity for a 9pm BBC One drama, though...

I think I’m turning into a massive prude, because there is WAY too much sex in #normalpeople for my liking 😂🙈 other than that, MUST WATCH SERIES x — Jodie (@jodehgwillz) April 28, 2020

So many unnecessary sex scenes in this show #NormalPeople — Fansa bhaile, bitches (@daimbarrs) April 28, 2020

Somehow ended up binge watching #NormalPeople on Iplayer. I swear to God these two have had sex more times in the last seven episodes than I have in the last fifteen years combined. Every time JC walks in they're F*cking. I'm sure he thinks I'm just watching porn. 😂🤦‍♀️ — Caroline (@CrillyPad) April 27, 2020

