Loose Women star Linda Robson ‘confirms’ split from husband Mark Dunford

Linda Robson has appeared to ‘confirm’ her split from husband Mark Dunford during a candid chat on Loose Women today (September 5).

The panelist was on the show chatting to guest Jane McDonald and co-star Brenda Edwards when the subject of finding love again cropped up.

Anchor Jane Moore asked: “Linda, what about you?” And that was when the star appeared to drop her bombshell.

Linda Robson smiling with husband Mark Dunford
Linda Robson appears to have ‘confirmed’ her split from husband Mark Dunford (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Robson ‘confirms’ split from husband Mark Dunford

The actress said: “I’ve had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children. So no I’m not looking for anyone.”

Brenda then asked: “You’re not looking, you’re not actively looking…”

“No, I can’t be [bleep]ed any more,” she said swearing.

No I’m not looking for anyone.

After Jane apologised for Linda’s language, she continued: “So my grandchildren are the loves of my life. I had them for 24 hours and I was knackered by the time they went home. So no I’m happy with my grandchildren and my children.”

Denise Welch then chipped in: “I did buy you a little present,” she said with a wink. “Yes, you can imagine what it was. It’s a little pink thing,” Linda said.

Linda Robson on Loose Women
Linda dropped the bombshell on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Linda’s sexless marriage

At the end of June, Linda revealed that she had been celibate for two years. Speaking on Loose Women, she said: “I’ve had no choice, I’ve not had it for two years!”

Her comments came after claims Linda’s marriage to Mark, who tied the knot in 1990, was in crisis.

When asked if the couple were on the rocks back in May, she declared: “That’s a load of rubbish. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage. We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment.”

ED! has contacted Linda’s reps for comment.

