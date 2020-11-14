The new Lidl Christmas advert has finally been unveiled.

Christmas adverts have become a big deal in recent years, and now more than ever we need the joy they bring.

But the question remains, has Lidl managed to out-do itself this year?

Lidl has unveiled its new Christmas advert (Credit: Lidl)

What’s the Lidl Christmas advert about?

This year’s advert tries its best to side-step all the usual Christmas ad tropes.

It starts out hinting that it’s about a little girl’s unlikely friendship with a robin.

However, things swiftly change when the love story is cut short and a voiceover says it’s all about low prices.

Read more: Aldi launches White Chocolate liqueur and it tastes just like a ‘boozy Milkybar’

“There’s usually a moment where we want you to feel sad,” says the narrator. “But we don’t have time, look sparkling wine!”

It’s this comedic touch that separates it from other adverts this year from John Lewis and Aldi.

It follows a similar vein to the company’s 2019 advert.

The advert has a lighter tone than previous years (Credit: Lidl)

What are people saying about the Lidl Christmas advert on social media?

TV viewers took to social media after the advert made its debut to share their thoughts.

And it hasn’t gone down well with everyone, namely over fears about rival Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot.

In it, a carrot with a sad face is seen getting “forked” – and Brits aren’t impressed.

Read more: Lidl launches chocolate orange gin just in time for Christmas

“A dig at Aldi? Really? Is that the spirit of Christmas!” another said.

“Awful. Who thought a sarcastic Christmas ad was a good idea? It’s not even funny, it’s just bad,” another commented.

A dig at Aldi? Really? Is that the spirit of Christmas!

“They stabbed Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot!” exclaimed another.

“It’s a lighthearted dig at all the schmulzy Christmas ads and I approve,” said another. “C’mon….it’s just a bit of fun.”

“Well done @LidlGB thank you for putting a smile on my face this morning it really made me chuckle,” another commented.

The cutesy-looking advert comes with a twist (Credit: Lidl)

What did Lidl say?

The company shared their new Christmas advert with fans on Twitter.

Alongside the video, the store wrote: “Could a friendship be ahead? No. It’s a Christmas ad from Lidl with great prices instead.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.