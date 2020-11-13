Aldi has launched a white chocolate liqueur for Christmas and it tastes just like a “boozy Milkybar”.

Arriving on the shelves just in time for the festive season, it’s a new addition to the Ballycastle range.

There’s also an Original Irish Cream – Aldi’s take on Baileys – and a Caramel and Hazelnut Liqueur in the range.

And, because it’s Aldi, you know that it’s going to be pocket-friendly, too.

Aldi launches new White Chocolate liqueur

The new Ballycastle White Chocolate Flavoured Cream is in store now. It costs £6.99 per 70cl bottle.

Aldi said it’s a “light yet luxurious cream” and it has the classic flavour of “cocoa butter and cream”.

The rep added: “Its warming notes of white chocolate takes the lead and is met with a vanilla and buttery aroma.

This latest addition to the supermarket’s Christmas spirit offering provides the taste sensation of everyone’s favourite Milkybar.

“Satisfy any chocolate cravings by adding the liqueur to a vanilla latte for that extra kick.”

The new liqueur isn’t just good in coffees, though. It can also be added to a festive cocktail, served neat over ice or poured over winter berries as a decadent dessert.

Caramel and Hazelnut and Original Irish Cream tipples are also in the range (Credit: Aldi)

Declaring Christmas officially open, the Aldi rep added: “The festivities have started as Aldi introduces its new Ballycastle White Chocolate Flavoured Cream to its popular Irish Cream range.

One look on Twitter proves the liqueur is set to be a hot favourite with Brits this Christmas.

“I’m drooling over Aldi’s Christmas book. White chocolate Irish cream – yum!” said one soon-to-be fan.

“I know what I’m getting for Christmas,” they continued. “I’m getting so fat.”

