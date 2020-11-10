Christmas has come early at Aldi with the launch of a pair of new dessert-inspired gins.

The two new tipples are among five new gins that have been unveiled at the budget supermarket in the run up to Christmas.

“Let the festivities be-gin,” said a rep.

Apple Crumble and Millionaires Shortbread Gin Liqueurs have launched for Christmas (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi launches new dessert gins for Christmas

The new drinks are part of Aldi’s Infusionist range.

Starting from just £8.99, they’re all inspired by the winter months and its celebrations.

First on our must-try list is the Millionaires Shortbread Gin Liqueur,

It’s priced at £8.99 for a 50cl bottle and is “rich, indulgent and creamy”.

Aldi bills the gin liqueur as the “ideal boozy alternative to dessert”.

“With hints of caramel and chocolate, treat yourself to a taste of decadence on those colder evenings,” said a rep.

Make sure you save some room for the other dessert-inspired gin, though.

It takes its inspiration from one of our favourite desserts of all time – apple crumble!

The Infusionist Apple Crumble Gin Liqueur also costs £8.99 for a 50cl bottle.

“This tipple is a nostalgic reminder of the classic British dessert and comfort in a glass.

“The crisp apple paired with the sweetness of crumble creates a refreshing and sweet taste that marries perfectly with gin,” said a rep.

The new drinks are perfect for the festive season (Credit: Pexels)

Two new winter-inspired gins

Aldi has also launched a gin inspired by the spectacular Northern Lights.

It’s Northern Lights Gin Liqueur is an “insta-worthy drink that’s a must for an at-home bars this winter”.

It shimmers when shaken to give a “magical effect reminiscent of the Northern Lights”.

When it comes to taste, it offers a blast of delicious winter berries.

If berries are your thing, opt for the store’s Icy Blueberry Gin Liqueur, slightly more expensive at £9.99.

“Experience a picture-perfect snowy scene when you shake this bottle,” the rep said.

“A frosty twist on a fruity liqueur, the sweet tastes of blueberry work perfectly served with a light tonic.”

There’s also a Northern Lights and an Icy Blueberry Gin Liqueur (Credit: Aldi)

Sloe down this yuletide

Last but not least, Sloe & Elderberry Gin joins the line-up.

It’s the most expensive of the bunch at £11.99 for a 50cl bottle but, as a sloe gin and not a gin liqueur, it has a higher alcohol content.

So it’ll be less ho ho ho and more hic hic hic after one too many of these!

“The classic winter flavours in this bottle complement each other flawlessly,” said a rep. “With rich, warming sloes combined with the mellow fruitiness of elderberries.

“Perfect as a sipping gin or paired with tonic for a longer drink.”

Pop along to your local Aldi or shop the range online now.

