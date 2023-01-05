The latest on Prince Harry has seen Lorraine Kelly come under fire for what some viewers called a “sly dig” at the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.

Twitter erupted after excerpts from the new book Spare were leaked online.

In them, Harry made claims that Prince William “attacked” him.

Naturally the story was a talking point across GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

But it was TV presenter Lorraine Kelly who came under fire for her reporting on the story.

Excerpts from Prince Harry’s book Spare were leaked today (Credit: ITV)

Latest on Prince Harry: What did Lorraine Kelly say?

Lorraine spoke to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid to preview what was coming up on her show today (January 5).

Conversation, of course, quickly turned to Prince Harry.

Ben asked Lorraine: “We know that the book was under strictly security measures and it got leaked to The Guardian – a newspaper that doesn’t traditionally run royal stories.”

“I know,” Lorraine said, pulling faces and tapping her cheek in a mock puzzled way.

“And probably one of the very few that Harry and Meghan would maybe even trust a teeny tiny little bit.”

Lorraine Kelly came under fire from viewers today (Credit: ITV)

She then continued: “It’s just, honestly it’s like a soap opera. The whole thing about the necklace and the dog bowl is not exactly a Die Hard fisticuffs, is it?

“It’s more like, do you remember that fight scene in Bridget Jones and it was just hilarious,” she said.

“Yeah, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth slapping each other a little bit,” Ben added.

“Well it sounds a wee bit more like that,” she said, before adding that it was “awfully sad”.

Lorraine made the comments when Ben and Susanna asked what was coming up on her show today (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Lorraine’s comments

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter.

Among the complaints that there isn’t really a breaking news story about two brothers bickering, were comments about Lorraine.

One said: “Lorraine Kelly always making sly digs about Harry & Meghan whilst still coming across like butter wouldn’t melt.”

Another added: “So Lorraine downplays an assault by one person on another. I don’t remember it being that way when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock.”

A third commented: “Typical Lorraine downplaying disgusting behaviour shown towards Harry and Meghan. Imagine it was Harry/Meghan that hit her beloved Prince Willy.”

