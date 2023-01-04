Lorraine Kelly has been open about her weight loss recently – and today hit back over a question posed about it on Twitter.

She has been working hard alongside WW, formerly Weight Watchers, in order to shed the lockdown weight.

The 62-year-old Lorraine presenter revealed she went from a size 10 to 14 over the pandemic, which caused her to have confidence issues.

Lorraine Kelly has hit back over claims about her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly weight loss: How did she do it?

After dropping a stone and a half and two dress sizes, Lorraine took to Instagram to share her achievement with her 500k followers.

Lorraine shared two photos to Instagram to showcase her impressive transformation.

And she gushed about her lifestyle change in the caption.

Lorraine wrote: “Wow I cant believe both pictures are me!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @ww.uk.

“The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I’m doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!).

“I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community,” she then concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

‘Furious’ Lorraine ‘seeking legal advice’

Lorraine’s transformation took time as she lost the weight sensibly – which is perhaps why she had such an out-of-character reaction to a question from one of her followers today (January 4).

One follower shared an article with Lorraine with the headline: “Lorraine Kelly lost 1st in just 1 week with a new diet.”

They then asked her: “Is this correct?”

She responded: “No it’s [bleep] obviously,” using the slang word for rubbish.

Lorraine didn’t stop there, though.

She retweeted the original post and declared: “This is utter crap and I have reported – please do not believe this utter utter [bleep]. I’m furious and will be taking legal advice.”

Fans were quick to rally round, reporting it too and sending supportive messages.

“Anyone who listens and watches you knows it’s healthy eating and exercise, especially dancing that keeps you trim and looking good,” said one.

Scammers target Lorraine and fellow stars

The article wrongly alleged that Lorraine had taken diet pills to lose weight and also falsely claimed Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Emma Willis and Carol Vorderman had tried them too.

Lorraine’s fans called out the “scammers” and pointed to issues Martin Lewis has had with fake advertising in the past.

“Notice they didn’t tag you, because they know it’s [bleep] and shouldn’t be using your name. Hope you get it sorted,” said one.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals secrets behind her incredible weight loss

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.