Lorraine Kelly has showcased her weight loss results on social media to celebrate an inspiring milestone.

The host of ITV’s Lorraine has been open about her weight loss journey. She has been working hard alongside WW, formerly Weight Watchers, in order to shed the lockdown weight.

The 62-year-old shared that she went from a size 10 to 14 over the pandemic, which caused her to have confidence issues.

After dropping a stone and a half and two dress sizes, Lorraine has taken to Instagram to share her achievement with her 500k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly weight loss

The star shared two photos to Instagram yesterday to showcase her impressive transformation and svelte physique.

Addressing her experience working with WW, she gushed about her lifestyle change in the caption. Lorraine wrote: “Wow I cant believe both pictures are me!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @ww.uk.

“The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I’m doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or atleast try haha!).

“I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community.”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on her transformation.

One gushed: “You look amazing Lorraine it’s like looking at 2 different people! I lost 74lb with WW nearly 13 years ago & I’ve put a stone back on but I’m still under my goal!”

Another praised the presenter: “You look absolutely fabulous Lorraine, fair play to you.”

A third wrote: “You look beautiful. Not that you didn’t before! Absolutely love your dress & shoes!”

Lorraine shared the secrets behind her trim figure (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Lorraine lose weight?

Earlier this year, the host took to social media to share the secrets behind her incredible weight loss.

In a video on Instagram, Lorraine opened up about how she utilises the WW app to track her meals and workouts.

For an example meal, Lorraine shared that she might enjoy a “little bit of honey on toast, with some chopped up banana”.

She also expressed that “nothing is off limits”.

Lorraine’s WW coach, Suzie Stirling, also revealed some of the fitness secrets that keep Lorraine looking so slim.

These include taking a vegetable soup to work, rewarding herself with a glass of wine and eating low-calorie chocolate spread instead of sugary chocolates.

Lorraine let a tarantula crawl on her hand (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine shocks fans

Earlier this month, an episode of Lorraine’s eponymous talk show – Lorraine – left fans in a state of shock.

In a bid to prove she has what it takes to face the I’m A Celebrity jungle, the talk show host let a tarantula crawl on her hand during the show.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were stunned at the hosts bravery.

One wrote: “Jesus, Lorraine didn’t bat an eyelid taking that huge spider.”

Another added: “#Lorraine how on EARTH did you put that thing on your hand?????”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly shocks fans with behaviour on show: ‘I couldn’t breathe watching’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.