Lorraine Kelly reveals secrets behind incredible weight loss as she shows off slimline look

Lorraine Kelly has revealed the secrets to her incredible weight loss on her Instagram as she enjoys a well-earned rest.

The ITV presenter showed off her amazing figure to her half a million Instagram followers while on holiday.

She looked fresh and healthy as she talked viewers through her diet.

Like 4.6 million people across the globe, Lorraine follows the WW plan, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Lorraine filmed herself stood among some palm trees wearing a grey training vest which read ‘Always running late’.

Presenter Lorraine revealed secrets to her weight loss (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Lorraine Kelly on Instagram

The 62-year-old said: “Hi there, Lorraine here. Now I’ve talked before about the WW app and how easy it is to use, even if you’re on holiday, like I am.

“What I would say is to lean into your zero points foods, mine is banana. Brilliant because you can a little bit of a snack of banana.

I’m off to a wee Zumba class, just to keep fit.

“Sometimes for breakfast I’ll have a little bit of honey on toast, with some chopped up banana on it.

“But nothing is off limits, that’s the joy of it all.

“You can add points to your plan by adding water, about 1.5 litres, non-starchy vegetables and exercise.

“I’m off to a wee Zumba class, just to keep fit, which is great.”

Before she headed off, Lorraine gave fans another tip to sticking to the diet plan.

She told viewers how the app will offer a recipe based on the ingredients you have in your fridge.

How much weight has Lorraine lost?

Lorraine revealed recently that she has lost a whopping 1st 7lbs by following the diet.

Lorraine Kelly before the country went into lockdown (Credit: Cover Images)

She admitted earlier that she’d gone from a dress size 10 to a 14 after the country went into lockdown.

Her WW coach Suzie Stirling recently revealed some more hacks Lorraine uses to keep in shape.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly addresses I’m A Celebrity rumours on Twitter

They include making vegetable soup to take to work, rewarding herself with a glass of wine and eating low calories chocolate spread to satisfy chocolate cravings.

What do you think of Lorraine’s slimline figure? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.